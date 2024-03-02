When talking about the shows that still feel like a fresh breeze, Pavitra Rishta is definately to appear on the list. Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput played Archana and Manav, respectively. The show proved to be a huge hit among the audience and emerged as the most memorable project of both actors' lives. Whether soft romantic scenes between them or typical in-laws' tension, it emerged as an entertaining show.

Also, the chances are rare for you not to have watched it or come across any scene of Pavitra Rishta. While Ankita and Sushant's performances grabbed the most attention from the viewers, other characters contributed positively.

Pavitra Rishta QUIZ

It was more than a decade before that Pavitra Rishta started airing. Even today, fans don't miss any chance to recall moments from the show. So, Pinkvilla brings you an interesting quiz about Pavitra Rishta to test your knowledge if you are an ardent fan of the show. Here you go!

