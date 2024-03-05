WATCH: Fawad Khan mesmerized by Zeeshan Ali's rendition of Tere Hawale from Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Fawad Khan, the acclaimed Pakistani actor, has left a lasting mark on the entertainment industry. His remarkable performances in hit dramas like Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai have earned him lot of praise. He commands a huge fan base, not only in Pakistan but also across the border in India. Recently, the actor was seen reveling in a musical evening with his wife, Sadaf. Captured enjoying the song Tere Hawale from the movie Laal Singh Chaddha, Fawad appeared completely immersed in the soulful melody.

Fawad Khan says he really likes Tere Hawale from Laal Singh Chaddha

Recently, Fawad Khan and his wife, Sadaf, indulged in an evening of music together. When Pakistani singer Zeeshan Ali started singing the song Tere Hawale from the movie Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Fawad couldn't contain his excitement. He expressed, "Mujhe bahut pasand hai ye gaana jo ab ye gaane wale hain" (I really like this song that he is about to sing). Throughout the performance, the actor was completely mesmerized and engrossed in the enchanting melody, immersing himself fully in the musical experience.

Take a look:

The video swiftly gained traction on the internet, with fans pouring in their admiration for the actor and his impeccable musical taste. Comments flooded in, showering the Khoobsurat actor with love and appreciation. One user exclaimed, "Best best songggggggg!" while another praised, "Ultimate lyrics....magical melodious magnificent song, touches everyone's soul." Yet another fan remarked, "You have a good taste, I love this song too."

Fawad Khan's work front

Fawad Khan is set to grace the screen once again in Pakistan's inaugural Netflix Original Series, Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq’s 2013 Urdu-language novel. He will share the spotlight with luminaries like Mahira Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Ahad Raza Mir.

While he garnered acclaim in Bollywood with memorable roles in films like Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, his absence from the Indian film scene following the ban on Pakistani artists has left fans eagerly anticipating his return.

