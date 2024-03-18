Ranvir Shorey recalls 'fond memory' of Sushant Singh Rajput during Sonchiriya; says 'We bonded over physics'

Ranvir Shorey worked as a video jockey and starred in multiple TV shows before making his Bollywood debut in Ek Chhotisi Love Story, back in 2002. Among the many award-winning movies that he was a part of was the action film titled Sonchiriya in which he shared screen with Sushant Singh Rajput. In an interview, Shorey recalled bonding with Sushant over physics, among other things.

Ranvir Shorey recalls bonding with Sushant Singh Rajput over physics during Sonchiriya shoot

Actor Ranvir Shorey is known for playing Vakil Singh in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya. With him was Sushant Singh Rajput who made the film a success with his portrayal of Lakhan Singh. While they were shooting for the feature film, the two actors bonded over physics. In a recent interview with ANI, Ranvir recalled, “I wouldn’t say we were close, but we were friends. We worked together. He had been home a few times. And we actually got along quite well during the two-month-long shoot of Sonchiriya. And we bonded over physics because both of us love physics. We had a lot of conversations on that.”

The Angrezi Medium actor further remembered watching the Moon and other celestial objects with the telescope that Sushant had flown into the shoot location. “I remember when we were shooting, there was an eclipse. It was a lunar eclipse and Saturn was lining up behind it. He flew down his big telescope from Bombay just for that,” he divulged.

Advertisement

Shorey further said that when we were shooting in Dholpur, there was a big telescope in the garden. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor invited everyone for drinks. “That’s the only time I’ve actually looked through a telescope and seen it straight,” Ranvir said. He further stated, “There were three. Moon, Jupiter, Saturn lining up. With my own eye. And I’m telling you, the feeling of seeing it through your eye via a telescope is very different from looking at it on a screen. There’s something. I don’t know what it is. It’s a different quality of experience; fond memories,” concluded Ranvir who was last seen in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

ALSO READ: 10 criminally underrated Bollywood comedy movies: Welcome to Sajjanpur, Lootcase and more