The entertainment industry has several actors who have approved their versatility across several mediums, including television, films, and even OTT platforms. One such name who has created a huge fanbase for himself owing to his acting chops is Karanvir Sharma. Apart from a few lead roles in TV shows, the actor played pivotal roles in several Hindi films too. Recently, Sharma opened up about his experience meeting Sushant Singh Rajput.

Karanvir Sharma talks about Sushant Singh Rajput

In an interview with Etimes, Karanvir Sharma shared his experience training with Sushant Singh Rajput during the latter's preparation for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story film. The Rabb Se Hai Dua actor reminisced about the times when he used to learn cricket in Andheri and eventually met Sushant, who was training for the biopic of Indian cricketer Dhoni.

Karanvir recalled how he, Sushant, and Emraan Hashmi received training there. Further in the interview, the actor called it a 'great' experience. For the unversed, the Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani fame played a cricketer in the Azhar movie, thereby sharing the screen with Emraan Hashmi.

Extending his thoughts on late after Sushant Singh Rajput, Karanvir Sharma said that his meeting with the Pavitra Rishta fame during the cricket training was their first interaction. The former shared that after Sushant asked him whether he was doing something for Azhar, he also asked him why he was taking cricket training.

Divulging further, Sharma told Etimes, "I realized that he was a very grounded actor, and he had a fire in him to learn new things." Continuing the candid talk, Karanvir shared that Sushant played cricket better than him and gave him some tips, too.

About Karanvir Sharma

Best known for his work in the show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, Karanvir Sharma has solidified his status in both the film and television industry. Most recently, he played the leading role in Rabb Se Hai Dua. Speaking of his films, Sharma was seen in Zid opposite Mannara Chopra. Later, he featured in movies like Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Azhar, and others.

