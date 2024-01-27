Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's debut production Girls Will Be Girls wins big at Sundance Film Festival; Deets inside

In a groundbreaking achievement, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's maiden production Girls will be Girls has emerged as the breakout film at Sundance Film Festival 2024 and won two awards! After winning over critics who gave it glowing reviews, this small film with a big heart went on to win the feted Audience award in the World Dramatic Entry category, as well as the Special Jury Award for the Lead actress Preeti Panigrahi.

Girls Will Be Girls wins at Sundance Film Festival 2024

As the sole Indian narrative feature at the festival, Girls Will Be Girls stood out, while the Indian documentary film Nocturnes also won a prize. The success of Girls Will Be Girls solidifies Richa Chadha and Fazal's arrival as producers. The movie, produced through the collaborative efforts of Chadha and Fazal's joint venture Pushing Buttons Studios with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films has managed to win hearts and critics both.

Written and directed by debutant Shuchi Talati, Girls Will Be Girls is a remarkable coming-of-age film that has garnered unanimous acclaim from the most influential international critics at one of the biggest film festivals in the world.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s statement after Girls Will Be Girls wins big at Sundance Film Festival

Producers Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal said, “We embarked on this journey with Girls will be Girls with courage and the overwhelming response at Sundance has been stuff of dreams! This experience reinforces our belief in the power of storytelling and the need to champion diverse narratives that resonate globally. As actors, we've always craved powerful stories but getting those opportunities wasn't always in our hands. That's why it's heartening to see our new actors receiving this global acclaim. This recognition motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and telling new stories"

Richa Chadha’s ‘weepy happy post’ after Girls Will Be Girls’ win at Sundance

Post Girls Will Be Girls’ win at the Sundance Film Festival, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram account to share a video from the film festival. Richa and Ali are seen on the stage, and the former is seen getting emotional as their film gets awards. “We WON!!! Hence my ugly crying face. Not one but two awards! The 1- Audience Award for #girlswillbegirls in the World Dramatic Entry category and the 2- Special Jury prize for our lovely lead @preetiwooman What even is happening, this is our first production @alifazal9 ???” wrote Richa.

She then congratulated the entire team of the film in her ‘weepy happy post’ and added that it was a surreal experience. “Nocturnes won the Award for Craft, in the World Documentary Category! India wins big at Sundance on 27th Jan, cool Republic day I’d say !” she wrote.

Ali Fazal reacts to Girls Will Be Girls’ win at Sundance Film Festival

Sharing photos from the Sundance Film Festival, Ali Fazal wrote that it doesn’t get better than this. “Our first production indeed so a big big shout out to the whole production team. yes but so many learnings and some wins. In all this - i learn that inspiration spreads as fast as hate and anger. So here’s some positivity from our end to the world thats in doldrums . Oh and thank you to all the jury members at sundance .. for championing us. And what a way to celebrate REPUBLIC DAY!!” he wrote.

