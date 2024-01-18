Ali Fazal pens heartfelt note after meeting Saira Banu at Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's reception; Richa Chadha reacts

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Ali Fazal shared a delightful moment featuring the legendary actor Saira Banu. The actor, accompanied by his wife, Richa Chadha, attended the wedding reception of Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira Khan, last weekend.

During the event, they had the pleasure of running into the esteemed veteran actor Saira Banu. Ali Fazal recently took to Instagram to convey his deep admiration for the actress and her late husband, the iconic Dilip Kumar. The post emanates a sincere sense of affection and respect, encapsulating a special connection shared during the star-studded event.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are captured in a photo alongside the iconic Saira Banu

On Wednesday, Ali Fazal shared a poignant moment as he posted a picture with his wife, Richa Chadha, alongside the legendary Saira Banu, documenting his experience meeting the acting icon. In his heartfelt caption, he wrote, "Hamesha Der kar deta hoon main… Muneer niyazi has summed me up well. So many times I have pondered to come and give my salaams - lekin ek din aise mulaqaat ho jaaygi socha nahi tha. I have admired the two of you since I have known cinema - Yusuf saab and You, Saira ma'am, for all the years of pureness you brought to this fraternity that owes you everything."

Ali also expressed his gratitude for the enriching influence of Dilip Saab and Marlon Brando, highlighting how their work became an invaluable source of learning for him. He stated, "I never got a chance to study the craft, but I never felt lonely. I was blessed that I had this encyclopedia of cinema to learn from - the two people who've influenced me the most - Dilip Saab and Marlon Brando - the actors whose work I have studied frame by frame."

The actor then extended his congratulations to the newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, saying, "God bless you, Ira And Nupur - the reception was indeed beautiful because, for one, this happened among other amazing run-ins. Oh, and watching you both smile away for hours - a love-filled evening."

Richa commented on the post, saying, "Purity*! Thank you Moin Beg for making us meet." Ira Khan also expressed her feelings by dropping red heart emojis.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been reported to be in a relationship since 2015. They officially confirmed their relationship status in 2017 through an Instagram post with the caption, "Hai toh hai." The couple took their relationship to the next level by getting married in 2020. Notably, the actors who were co-stars in the movie Fukrey also shared screen space in its sequel, Fukrey Returns.

