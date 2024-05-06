The Great Indian Kapil Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma, has been graced by many A-listers from the Bollywood industry. The Deol brothers brought excitement and shared unheard anecdotes with the audience in the previous episode.

In the upcoming episode, the leading ladies of Heeramandi will take the stage. Kapil will playfully tease Sonakshi Sinha about her marriage plans, and the entire team will share interesting revelations about their shooting experience.

During the show, Archana Puran Singh inquires Aditi Rao Hydari about how many takes she needed for the dance scene. Richa Chadha's response, on the other hand, surprises everyone!

Richa Chadha had 99 rehearsals for her dance sequence in Heeramandi

Created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar boasts majestic grandeur, a magical setting, and impressive dance acts. So, when the ensemble cast of the drama series marks their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, discussions around such aspects are bound to happen.

During a segment, Aditi Rao Hydari recalls her shooting experience. She says, "Pehle din ka shoot tha dance ka (The first day's shoot was for dance)" and then exhales loudly. The next moment, Archana Puran Singh asks her about how many rehearsals happened during those sequences. To this, the Padmaavat actress replies, "Dance mein toh especially 12-13 aaram se (During the dance, it especially went to 12-13 rehearsals easily)."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha comments, "I don't think I went over 12." However, Richa Chadha leaves everyone in shock with her answer. She mentions, "Main century maarte maarte ruki hun (I just missed hitting the century)" and then reveals needing 99 rehearsals for her dance sequence.

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show premiered on March 30th. It is hosted by Kapil Sharma himself, who is known to have changed multiple platforms. Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni graced the pilot episode. The makers will announce the season wrap soon. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Archana confirmed the news and even revealed finished shooting the last episode.

