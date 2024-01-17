Richa Chadha REACTS to viral video of passenger assaulting pilot; reveals two of her flights were delayed by 4 hours

A few days ago, Radhika Apte shared her terrible experience at the airport, revealing she was locked in an aerobridge with her flight co-passengers for over an hour, after the flight was delayed. Several other celebrities shared that their flights were delayed for hours in the last few days.

Now, Richa Chadha took to her social media to share that she is on her 3rd flight in 3 days, two of which were delayed by 4 hours. She also reacted to a viral video that showed a passenger physically assaulting a pilot.

Richa Chadha’s post about flight delay

Richa Chadha took to X (previously Twitter) to share that she is on her 3rd flight in 3 days and that two of her flights were delayed for over 4 hours. “On the 14th of Jan, there was an air show in Mumbai, because of which the runway was closed in the morning. And then fog/smog in North India - Delhi runway closed,” she wrote.

She further wrote that flights all over India are delayed, and the airline staff is overextended. She added that while she doesn’t condone violence, she is surprised only one person got assaulted, as tempers were running high. “Ripple effect? Flights delayed all over the country, staff overextended. I am surprised only one person got physically assaulted because tempers were running very high (I don’t condone violence),” read her tweet.

Concluding her tweet, Richa Chadha wrote, “Lesson: Monopoly - whether airlines, airport ownership or leadership - creates lack of accountability. Common citizens suffer, with no recourse. Till we don’t recognise it, we will be at a disadvantage while paying through our noses. And if we don’t wake up, we deserve it haina.”

Viral video of passenger hitting pilot over flight delay

For the unversed, the Fukrey 3 actress was referring to the viral video of a passenger assaulting a pilot over flight delay. In the video, a male passenger in a yellow hoodie was seen assaulting the pilot in the aircraft as the latter was announcing the flight status in the passenger cabin. The incident took place on Sunday, in a flight from Delhi to Goa which was delayed due to fog by several hours.

The passenger was seen running up the aisle and hitting the pilot. He was heard saying, “Chalana hai to chala, nahi to mat chala, khol de (If you want to operate the flight, do so; otherwise, don't, and open the aircraft).” The passenger was arrested and later released on bail.

Sonu Sood’s posts about flight delay

When the video went viral on social media, Sonu Sood expressed his shock and dismay. He wrote, “Soon self defence training programs will become mandatory for airline staff, if people continue to behave in such unruly ways!!"

In his previous stories, Sonu Sood also shared that he was stuck at the airport for 3 hours due to flight delay. He said that he was waiting patiently, and also urged everyone to be polite with the airlines crew as they were doing their best given the situation. “Be kind to the crew and airline's staff. Delays don't happen because of them,” he wrote.

