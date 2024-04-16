Did you know Richa Chadha drew inspiration from Meena Kumari for her character in SLB's Heeramandi?

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, the eagerly awaited web series, is just a few weeks away from release. Marking the OTT debut of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show features an ensemble cast led by six stunning actresses including Richa Chadha. In an exciting revelation, Richa has now disclosed that she took inspiration from the legendary star Meena Kumari to prepare for her character in the series Heeramandi.

Richa Chadha on learning from Meena Kumari’s character in Pakeezah for Heeramandi

Richa Chadha is set to star in the upcoming series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, in the role of Lajjo, a courtesan with a charming personality. In a recent statement, Richa revealed that in order to prepare for her character, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali suggested she study Meena Kumari's portrayal of Shahibjaan in the renowned movie Pakeezah.

Describing her experience, Richa said, "Carefully observing, learning from and taking lessons from Meena Kumari ji's character in Pakeezah was a truly enriching and deeply transforming experience for me ahead of shooting for Heeramandi.”

Talking about her preparation, Richa remarked, "In the movie, Paakezah, Meena Kumari's character has a certain tragic depth and complexity that resonated with Lajjo, the character that I play in the show. I worked on the voice and diction, while studying Meena ji's work, to the point of imitation sometimes."

Expressing her sentiments about the same, she stated, “I felt like I was walking in the footsteps of a cinematic legend, and it was an honor to pay tribute to Meena Kumari ji through my portrayal of Lajjo."

A source from the production appreciated Richa’s efforts by explaining how she has brought unparalleled passion and understanding to her role in the show. The source added, “Drawing inspiration from Meena Kumari's iconic performance has added layers of authenticity to Lajjo's character."

More about Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

The cast of the series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman.

The show which explores the world of courtesans will debut on Netflix on May 1.

