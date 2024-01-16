Ranvir Shorey slams airline over 10-hour delay; reveals feeling 'helpless' as his 'child was alone at home'

In a recent social media outburst, Ranvir Shorey vented his exasperation over a protracted 10-hour flight delay. In an extensive post, Shorey levied accusations against the IndiGo airline, alleging a postponement of his scheduled 2 pm flight to the ungodly hour of midnight. He also alleged that passengers were misled with inaccurate reasons for the delay, further exacerbating the frustrating situation. Shorey underscored the detrimental impact of the airline's poor communication, citing it as a major contributor to the myriad problems encountered during the ordeal.

Ranvir Shorey criticises airline as his flight got delayed by 10 hours

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Ranvir Shorey penned, "Our flight was scheduled for 2 PM. All 8 of us checked in 2 hours prior as stipulated, and only then were we informed that the flight is 3 hours late due to bad weather (fog). We were not intimated prior to reaching the airport. Still, we did not complain, thinking there must have been a communication issue and were completely understanding, as we were aware that at this time of the year these things happen sometimes."

"The flight was now scheduled for 5 PM. At 3 PM, after being checked in at the airport for more than 3 hours, we were told that the flight will now depart another 3 hours later at 8 PM! This seemed fishy to us, as the “fog” should be clearing up, not getting worse as the day progresses," the Ek Tha Tiger actor said.

He went on to say "One of my friends looked up the Indigo website to check the routing of our aircraft. It very clearly said that the aircraft that was supposed to fly us was coming in from Kolkata, which had reported no fog issues, and had already arrived at Bangalore. When we confronted the Indigo staff with this information, he simply said that the website has not been updated properly, and gave us his “personal guarantee” that the flight will take off at around 8 PM.

This was important for me as my child would be alone at home if I did not get back by around 10-10:30 PM. At about 7 PM, the flight time was changed to 9 PM. I began to panic as this would leave me in a spot as a parent, but still did not complain and somehow managed the situation."

He further added, "At 8 PM we were told that now the flight will take off after 10 PM! This is when I lost my cool, as this would mean that I would not be able to get back home in time to my child! I reached out to the staff who had given me his “personal guarantee” that the flight will take off at 8 PM. He told me on the phone that he had left the airport(!) and that another staff member will now deal with me, still not telling me the real reason of why the flight was delayed further and when it will take off!

The new staff assigned to handle me tried the same, usual airline platitudes amd lies to try to pacify me, and I told him not that it will not work with me anymore, as it is obvious that the delay is not due to fog! I appealed to his personal integrity as a human being instead of being a mouthpiece for the airline. Only after this he made a few calls and finally told us the real reason, which was that they did not have a pilot for the flight! He assured me that a pilot has now been assigned and the flight will take off by 10:30 PM."

The actor continued, "By now I was feeling completely helpless. I somehow made arrangements for someone to watch over my child as I knew that we had been fed lies non-stop for the last 8 hours and were in a hopeless situation. After this, we had to face another 2-3 hours of lies and delays before a pilot showed up and our flight took off at around midnight, 10 hours after the scheduled time of the flight! We will be filing a complaint for the trauma we have been doled out yesterday by @IndiGo6Ein the name of air travel."

Ranvir Shorey's work front

In terms of his professional endeavors, Shorey recently appeared in Tiger 3, a film featuring Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif. Additionally, his portrayal in Mumbaikar garnered commendation for his performance.

