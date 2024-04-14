Mom-to-be Richa Chadha opens up on her pregnancy with Ali Fazal; says they ‘don’t want to stress about it’

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are one of the loveliest couples in the film industry. They legally got married in 2020 but first crossed each other’s paths on the Fukrey film set. On February 9, the couple made a collaborative post on their Instagram accounts to share the news that they are set to embrace parenthood for the first time very soon. In a new interview, Richa opened up on her pregnancy phase and also shared how she is enjoying it with her husband Ali.

Richa Chadha on her pregnancy phase with Ali Fazal

During an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, mom-to-be Richa Chadha said that she is enjoying her pregnancy phase with her husband Ali Fazal.

Reflecting on her pregnancy the actress shared, “I go with the flow. Whatever Ali and I do, we do with a lot of fluid movement, it’s all organic. We are both excited for this new phase. I am not very American about this. I have seen my mom have a second child, my younger brother, and go back to working in 40 days. I have seen all women in my family just give birth and go back to living their lives as they would. I don’t want to stress about it too.”

Richa Chadha on doing Heeramandi promotions during pregnancy

The actress will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. When asked how she is coping with her pregnancy with the film's promotions, the actress shared that she has been doing well. Recalling how no one knew about her pregnancy when she and Ali went to the Sundance Film Festival in January this year, Richa said, "It was more challenging because of sub zero temperatures, a lot of uphill walking. Now with the star cast of my show knowing, they have been sweet and accommodating, they keep asking if I need anything. It’s got easier since people got to know. I worked hard for the show and wanted to be there to promote it.”

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal announce pregnancy

Taking to their Instagram handles on February 9, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha revealed the news that the couple is going to be parents soon. Sharing two pictures, they captioned it, “A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in the world (happy face).” The first picture shows the text “1+1=3” while the second picture is a glimpse of the couple posing romantically.

