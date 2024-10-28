‘Rishi Kapoor would forget my name after 3rd drink,’ recalls Patiala House director Nikkhil Advani; here’s what late actor used to call filmmaker after that

Nikkhil Advani recently shared some cherished memories with the late Rishi Kapoor, recalling how their bond grew stronger over time. Reflecting on his experiences with the Patiala House star, he remembered that after a few drinks, Rishi would sometimes forget his name entirely, affectionately calling him ‘boy’ instead.

On the Cyrus Says podcast, Nikkhil Advani reflected on Patiala House, noting that despite its modest box office results, the movie boasted an outstanding soundtrack. He added that working on the film also had a meaningful personal impact, as it drew him 'very, very close' to Rishi Kapoor, who played a pivotal role in the story.

When the interviewer asked if he and Rishi Kapoor ever shared drinks, the director chuckled and replied, "We drank almost everyday." Pressed to describe the experience, he summed it up with one word: "Incredible!"

He also shared that after a few drinks, the late actor would often forget his name. he said, “After the third peg, he would forget my name and then call me 'boy'. ‘Boy make my drink’.” Living just a wall away from Rishi's bungalow, he often found himself summoned over for late-night chats. Rishi would passionately rant about recently released films, getting unexpectedly worked up over them, adding to their unique bond.

Nikkhil fondly described the quirks of his friendship with him, noting how their neighboring homes made for spontaneous gatherings. Often, one of them would just reach over the shared wall to exchange drinks or dive into conversations about the latest films. “Rishi would go on ranting about a particular film,” He chuckled, calling it one of the most entertaining aspects of their friendship.

The Patiala House director further revealed that Akshay Kumar occasionally revisits the film and, feeling nostalgic, reaches out to him with the words, “What a film we made.”

Earlier, marking the fourth anniversary of Rishi Kapoor’s passing, Neetu Kapoor reflected on how deeply life has changed without him. She shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a picture of them together. Alongside the photo, she wrote, “Four years for us... life can never be the same without you,” with the post set to the instrumental theme from his iconic 1980 film Karz.

