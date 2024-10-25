Ranbir Kapoor talks about sister Riddhima Sahni's 'anger issues'; says she is 'very similar' to dad Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was one of the most successful actors in Bollywood since the 70s, and his unfiltered attitude was well-known. So, in a new episode of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives S3, Ranbir Kapoor shared how his sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, has inherited that trait and is a lot like their father. He also teased that she has anger issues, particularly when it comes to him.

Ranbir Kapoor chose to follow in his father's footsteps and enter the world of showbiz. At the same time, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wasn't much of a fan of the idea and pursued a career in jewelry design. However, after years she made her screen debut recently in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives S3.

As one of the new members on the show, her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and brother, Ranbir Kapoor, turned cheerleader for Sahni. They also made sure to share some unfiltered details about her personality.

Although the Kapoor family's picture showcases Ranbir and Riddhima as happy brother-sister duo, they both never hide their constant teasing for each other. Neetu Kapoor revealed on that show that Sahni was envious when Ranbir was born and used to pinch his cheeks due to it.

On the other hand, Ranbir, who adores yet teases her like every younger brother, mentioned that she has anger issues and they are notably more for him.

He also highlighted that Riddhima's unfiltered and honest attitude is similar to that of their father, Rishi Kapoor. The Animal actor said, "She's somebody who is very similar to my father. Whatever she is thinking, whatever is in her heart, she can express it well."

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, after fighting against cancer for years. In one of the show's episodes, Neetu shares that they all were deeply impacted by his passing and she and Riddhima used to shake thinking about him and they haven't been able to overcome the loss yet.

Meanwhile, the third season of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives premiered on Netflix last week. This year's biggest twist was the introduction of new characters from Delhi, including Kalyani Saha Chawla, Shalini Passi, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

They accompany the cast from the previous two seasons of the show, which includes Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Seema Sajdeh, and Maheep Kapoor.

