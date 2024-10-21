Neetu Kapoor reveals shaking before going to shoot after Rishi Kapoor’s demise; admits Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima pushing her: ‘I’d go crazy’ 

Neetu Kapoor was among the leading actresses in the late 70s and left her acting career when she married Rishi Kapoor. But she rejoined showbiz after he passed away in 2020. In a new episode of the web show Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives S3, she shared that she was hesitant to resume work after Rishi Kapoor's death due to the possible trolling that may come her way. But, her children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor encouraged her.

From 1980 to 2020, Neetu Kapoor has played some roles with her husband, but chose to voluntarily stay away from films after her marriage and focus on her family. However, the actress impressed her fans as she returned to the big screen with Karan Johar's Jugjugg Jeeyo.

Recently, as her daughter, Riddhima, became a part of the show Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives S3, and the veteran actress appeared in one of the episodes and recalled the difficult phase in her life.

Recalling how she decided to work, the actress said, "After Papa (Rishi) went…I was not ready. You know how the trolls are. But you (Riddhima and Ranbir) pushed me. I did a show, I did ads. I used to shake before going."

For those unaware, Neetu Kapoor married Rishi in 1980, and the couple had 40 years of successful marriage, but the death of her husband was a big loss for the actress. She reflected on those difficult years and stated that she had decided to take things slow and work to find a new avenue in life.

She said, "If I stayed home and didn't do anything, I'd go crazy. Today, I feel much better. I wasn't good even until last year." Kapoor also works on brand endorsements and is spotting enjoying her time with her kids and grandchildren.

On the professional front, Neetu Kapoor also made her TV debut as a judge with Dance Deewane Juniors in 2022 and will be next seen in Letters to Mr. Khanna, co-starring Sunny Kaushal.

