Ranbir Kapoor reveals he picked THIS habit from dad Rishi Kapoor; says his personality is more like mom Neetu

Ranbir Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2023 film Animal, is now gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Apart from his professional front, he keeps grabbing headlines for his close bond with his family.

Ranbir recently sat for an interview in which he opened up about picking a habit from his late father, celebrated actor Rishi Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about imbibing a habit from his late dad Rishi Kapoor

During a recent conversation with Nikhil Kamath on his YouTube channel, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he does something that reminds him of his dad, Rishi Kapoor.

To which, Ranbir said, "Now I am feeling certain things like how he used to yawn. He makes a certain sound so there are lot of things that I started believing that I emulate him."

The Animal actor, however, relates to his mom, actress Neetu Kapoor more.

Talking about their bond, Ranbir added that the actor's personality is "more like" his mom, Neetu. He called her "very calm and happy".

Ranbir Kapoor never saw Rishi's eye color, recalled the Animal actor

In the same interview, Ranbir Kapoor further spoke about his bond with Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir called his dad "short-tempered", however, he also said that the late actor was a "good man". Ranbir shared that he never saw his eye color.

The 41-year-old actor recalled that he would bend his head down while adding that he would never say no to him.

Ranbir Kapoor's personal front

Born to Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor is married to actress Alia Bhatt. The couple has a daughter, Raha Kapoor, who will turn 2 this year.

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia on April 14, 2022, at his residence, Vastu in Mumbai. Raha was born on November 6 of the same year.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is Ranbir's sister. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are his cousins.

Ranbir lost his dad, Rishi Kapoor four years ago. He was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018 and went to New York for his cancer treatment for a year. However, the veteran actor left for his heavenly abode on April 30, 2020.

