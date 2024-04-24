EXCLUSIVE: Aayush Sharma reveals why he chose acting over politics; 'I love telling stories, promotions'

Aayush Sharma’s journey in the industry started with newcomer Warina Hussain in Loveyatri. Currently, he is busy promoting his upcoming movie Ruslaan with actress Sushrii Shreya Mishraa.

As the co-stars, along with director Karan Lalit Butani, sat for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aayush shared why he didn’t follow in the footsteps of his father and joined politics. Read on!

Aayush Sharma says he’s passionate about movies

While in a sit-down chat with Pinkvilla, actor Aayush Sharma shared acting was not definitive for him because when he came to Mumbai, he came to audition and struggled in the city of dreams. Sharing why he didn’t become a politician, he stated, “Acting was not a definitive thought process. The thought of not being in politics came only with emotion that if you can do something with heart if you know your heart is in the right place..”

The Ruslaan actor further added that even though he comes from a family of accomplished politicians, he didn’t have what it takes to be one of them. The Antim actor said that his grandfather and father do good work and have a connection with the masses. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

“He (his father Anil Sharma) resonates with their emotions and thought process, I didn’t feel that I have that in me. I am a firm believer in 'live your dreams' and even if you don’t have the liberty to live your dreams, at least try attempting once because you should never turn around and say ‘What if!’,” he exclaimed.

Advertisement

Watch the interview below:

Further on, he stated that for him it was very simple. “I don’t think so I am passionate about it and it’s a public service. Reluctancy in any profession wouldn’t have done me well. Today. when I am in movies, I am passionate about it, I can give it as many hours. I don’t consider this work. I love this part of movie making, telling stories. I love promotions and marketing. This excites me and gives me happiness even today,” he added.

Actress Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, who made her Bollywood debut with Zero, also shared her strategy of being in the industry as a newcomer. She divulged, “My only strategy is that you need to be so good that they can’t ignore you and you need to be ready for every opportunity that comes your way. That’s something I have done since the day I decided that this is something I want to do for the rest of my life and because of it I landed this film. Just keep working hard.”

The film also stars Vidya Malvade, Jagapathi Babu, and Beena Banerjee and will be released on April 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: Aayush Sharma on claims he married Salman Khan’s sister for getting in Bollywood: ‘Ma baap ka mila bahut kuch hai…’