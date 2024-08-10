Salman Khan announces release date of Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story starring dad Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar; See POST

Pinkvilla was the first to report about the development of a documentary on the life of the Legendary Screenwriter duo, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. We later revealed that Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar have decided to back the prestigious project. And now, the much-awaited documentary is on the verge of its release.

On Saturday (August 10), Bollywood Megastar Salman Khan shared the first look poster of the much-anticipated documentary, officially titled Angry Young Men: The Salim-Javed Story. The documentary was in development for the last two years and now the docu-series is finally gearing up for its release. It is announced to stream on Prime Video on August 20, 2024.

