28 years of Khamoshi: Did you know Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala’s musical directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali inspired an American remake?

Released in 1996, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial debut, Khamoshi: The Musical starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala is hailed as one of the finest works in Indian cinema. Today, August 9, 2024, marks the film's 28th anniversary. This timeless cult classic has garnered acclaim over the years and has developed a devoted following due to its touching narrative and mesmerizing music. What many might not know is that Khamoshi has made a significant impact beyond Indian cinema, inspiring an American remake titled CODA (Child of Deaf Adults).

The film’s remarkable success is evident in its impact on global cinema. In a unique twist, Khamoshi: The Musical inspired an American film titled CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), directed by Sian Heder.

Released in 2021, CODA drew significant inspiration from Khamoshi, making it the first Indian film to have an English adaptation. The American version of this poignant tale went on to achieve monumental success, winning three Oscars, including Best Picture.

This adaptation underscores the timeless appeal of Bhansali’s storytelling prowess. His ability to craft a compelling narrative with a rich musical score continues to resonate across cultures. The influence of Khamoshi: The Musical not only highlights Bhansali’s opulent genius but also affirms the film’s status as a classic.

Celebrating its 28th anniversary, Khamoshi remains a cherished piece of Indian cinema. The film’s journey from a groundbreaking debut to an inspirational source for international cinema speaks volumes about its enduring legacy. The captivating story of love and music, paired with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterful direction, ensures that Khamoshi: The Musical retains a special place in the annals of film history.

Khamoshi also starred Nana Patekar, Raghubir Yadav, Seema Biswas, and Himani Shivpuri among others. The film centers on a gifted young woman from a small town, Annie (Koirala), who struggles between pursuing her dream of becoming a singer and caring for her deaf and mute parents, Joseph and Flavy.

Raj (Salman), a charming music enthusiast, wants to help Annie achieve her aspirations, but her family is hesitant to let her venture into the outside world, fearing it won't be accepting of them.

