Aamir Khan recalls ex-wife Kiran Rao questioning 'who is stopping you?’ on him not being able to meet his ammi: '35 years of my life has gone...'

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan recently had the unique opportunity to showcase their film Laapataa Ladies at the Supreme Court of India, an event that has attracted considerable interest. Following the screening, Aamir and Kiran engaged with the audience. During this session, Aamir Khan discussed his journey towards achieving work-life balance after over 30 years in the industry as per Indian Express. Speaking to the crowd at the Supreme Court auditorium, he reflected, “About 35 years of my life has gone into complete madness. I was a workaholic.”

He then acknowledged Kiran, who was seated next to him, saying, “Kiran has experienced it. She said to me, ‘I understand you are physically with us but mentally not’. She told me a very loving thing, ‘You often tell me you are unable to meet Ammi, she lives just two floors above you, who is stopping you?’” He added that in recent years, he has been striving to bring more balance into his life.

During an event with News18 last year, Aamir Khan expressed his regrets about not spending sufficient time with his family and children. He shared that about two and a half years ago, he realized his intense focus on his career had left him neglecting his relationships. This realization led to feelings of disturbance and unhappiness, and he admitted that he would have left the film industry if not for his children. He reflected on his anger and frustration with himself over this issue.

Before the screening of Laapataa Ladies, Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan visited the Supreme Court to attend a hearing. During the visit, Aamir Khan was welcomed by Chief Justice Chandrachud who humorously acknowledged Khan’s presence, adding a light-hearted comment about avoiding a stampede.

The film screening took place in the auditorium of the court’s administrative building and was attended by Supreme Court judges, their spouses, and registry members. Laapataa Ladies, which focuses on gender equality, had previously received a standing ovation at its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023. This screening was part of the events celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Supreme Court of India, marking a notable moment for both the film industry and the judiciary.

