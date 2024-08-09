Farhan Akhtar shares what 'alpha males' mean according to him, says 'If I have to go around banging drum...'

We have grown up watching many alpha male characters in Bollywood movies, be it Kabir Singh in Kabir Singh, Ranvijay Singh in Animal or Radhe in Tere Naam. Actor Farhan Akhtar has recently defined what alpha males stand for in his dictionary by saying that a person needs not to go around banging a drum and declare that he is the 'Bob'.

During the latest podcast with YouTuber Raj Shamani, Farhan Akhtar was asked to define the concept of alpha males and how he perceives the whole idea around it. He shared that the alpha is an individual who "wants to be at the top of the pyramid."

Farhan explained that each person is a "hero of their story". For him, the actor-filmmaker is his hero who decides what he will be going to do in his life. Without mentioning the names, Farhan quipped that he has a "great supporting cast" in his life.

Elaborating further on how he sees alpha males, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor said, "Alpha means the leader of a pack and that to me is...how macho is that? The minute you are getting into a discussion of 'I am better than you'...It is not something an alpha male would need to impress on someone."

Advertisement

He added, "If I have to go around banging a drum and telling people 'I am the Bob'...Kya Bob hua boss, ki tu ja raha hai har jagah aur bata raha hai sabko (Why are you declaring it to the world that you are the Bob)...People should feel it."

The Don 3 director concluded by saying that we should treat people with dignity and make them feel important in our lives.

Farhan Akhtar has acted in movies like Rock On, Karthik Calling Karthik, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, Luck By Chance, and more. His other films include Rock On 2, The Sky Is Pink, Shaadi Ke Side Effects, and Wazir.

He was last seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial sports drama, Toofaan in 2021. Farhan is now directing Don 3, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

ALSO READ: Don 3: Farhan Akhtar shares his idea behind choosing Ranveer Singh to play lead; 'It is a nice challenge for him'