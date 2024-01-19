Salman Khan is like AI character who doesn't exist in real life; Varun Grover lauds Shah Rukh Khan-Alia Bhatt

Speaking of top Bollywood stars, the list has to be topped by the likes of Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Shah Rukh Khan. Popular filmmaker, comedian, and lyricist Varun Grover, who has been making waves in Bollywood with his work, recently talked about working with these stars. He lauded Alia Bhatt for her hard-working nature and opined that Salman Khan is more like a character from artificial intelligence than a real person.

Varun Grover heaps praise on 'hard-working' Alia Bhatt

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Varun Grover was asked about his favorite actors. In response, he remarked that the first name that comes to his mind is that of Irrfan Khan. He opined that it stands true for all the actors who continue to live through their works, followed by Jaideep Ahlawat. According to him, the Jaane Jaan actor always brings something new to the character.

Furthermore, he went on to laud Alia Bhatt for her hard-working nature and fine knowledge of her characters. The duo is a part of Vasan Bala's Jigra went on to state that the choice of her roles is amazing, citing the example of her second movie, Highway, along with Gangubaai Kathiawadi and Udta Punjab.

He further went to commend the actress as he opined, "The people who get chances or the people who have power, which Alia Bhatt had, she could have only done 'sure shot roles.' But she also did Udta Punjab, she also did Highway, Darlings. She is also very intelligent when it comes to selecting roles."

Varun Grover on Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

In addition, Varun Grover, who has crafted lyrics for Shah Rukh Khan’s Fan and Dunki, expressed his wish to work more with Shah Rukh Khan. Nonetheless, for Salman Khan, he said, “I cannot see my world merging with Salman Khan’s world, the kind of films I want to do. With Shah Rukh Khan, even if I would have not met him, I know that he is there, and he is real.”

“But with Salman, I feel that he is only on the screen, and maybe he doesn’t exist in the real world like he is a character made by AI, and he is just on-screen. Maybe when I see him in real life, this illusion might shatter, but still, it would be hard for me to believe that he exists outside of the screen,” he further added.

