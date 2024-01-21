Alia Bhatt impresses fans with saree look; jokes about being born on ‘lights, camera, action’ at Riyadh event

The talented actress Alia Bhatt, celebrated for her noteworthy contributions to Indian cinema, has not only garnered acclaim locally but has also been recognized on the global stage multiple times in the past. Recently, she added another feather to her cap by receiving an honor at a prestigious event in Saudi Arabia.

For the occasion, Alia adorned herself in a stunning saree, earning widespread appreciation from fans for her elegant appearance. During her speech, she expressed her profound love for movies and humorously remarked that she was perhaps born on the cue of 'lights, camera, action.'

Alia Bhatt stuns in saree as she is honored at an event in Riyadh

On the evening of January 20, Alia Bhatt graced an event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where she was honored for her outstanding work in cinema. Alia radiated royalty in an elegantly draped printed saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse, and the saree featured a trail that heightened the overall aesthetic.

Maintaining a subtle approach, Alia opted for minimalistic makeup and let her hair cascade down in loose curls. Complementing her attire, she selected striking gold earrings as her accessories.

This stunning ensemble worn by Alia garnered love and praise from her fans, who took to social media to express their admiration and share their reactions.

Advertisement

A fan enthusiastically shared a video of Alia's appearance, expressing, “Desi girl alia bhatt rocks at global level again and she’s wearing a saree.”

Another person wrote, “Saree ATE the regular dress we know. GIRL SERVED SUCCESS AND CULTURE IN ONE APPERANCE. I'm foreign but damn sarees are so good!”

A user claimed, “Alia Bhatt X Sarees is a blockbuster combo that literally never goes wrong.”

One person remarked, “Her stylists are really doing god's work what a princess I want to wear this saree so bad it's so gorgeous.”

A post read, “No cz this is probably the most beautiful piece of clothing i’ve ever seen.”

A netizen stated, "Yes please I want more Indian celebrities to be wearing sarees on global platforms.”

Alia Bhatt on her obsessive love for movies during her speech at the event in Riyadh

During her acceptance speech at the event, Alia Bhatt extended her gratitude to various esteemed personalities in the audience. Reflecting on her presence in Saudi Arabia, she remarked, "It's a privilege to be here in this nation, the nation that is currently doing so much to unite us all and bring us all under one roof in the name of cinema. It doesn't happen very often where countless talents from the West, and East come together under one roof and celebrate each other. So thank you for making this happen. It's truly an extraordinary night.”

Delving into her deep passion for movies and injecting humor, Alia shared, “I'm obsessed with movies, it's all I know. I've said this before, I think when I was born, I came out on 'Lights, camera, action'. That's how much cinema means to me.”

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress concluded, “One of the things, if we are talking about joy, one of the greatest things in our lives is love. So tonight when I go back home, I take back with me the love of the movies and the love that I felt here in Riyadh. So thank you so much, and here's to the magic of the movies."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt is ‘full of love’ after watching 12th Fail; lauds Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr’s performances