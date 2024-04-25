'Salman Khan should have launched a dog instead of Aayush Sharma'; Ruslaan actor tears up as he recalls cruel remark

Aayush Sharma began his Bollywood journey with the 2018 film Loveyatri and has since shown growth as an actor with each passing year. Despite his dedication and effort in every role, he faced significant trolling, especially at the start of his career.

Many suggested that Salman Khan wasted his money by launching him. The criticism reached a despicable low when a troll suggested that Salman should have launched a dog instead of Aayush. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor became emotional as he recalled this cruel remark.

Aayush Sharma recalls being compared to a dog

During the conversation, Aayush Sharma said, “That day is what made me.Because abhi take main jitni bhi cheezon ko face karta aa raha tha wo sab toh theek hai but jab mera comparision ek kutte se kiya ja raha tha tab mujhe sabse pehle ye laga tha ki ek din jab mera beta internet par jayega aur apne baap ke baare mein padhna chahega toh koi insaan ye likhega ki uska baap ek kutta hai.

Mera beta aur beti jab bade honge aur apne baap ke baare mein jab bhi google karenge toh achhi cheezein padhna chahiye. Unhe mujh par fakr hona chahiye. Ek bade portal ne likha tha ye ki Aayush Sharma ek kutta hai."

(That day is what made me. Because until now, I had faced many things, which is okay, but when I was compared to a dog, that's when I first felt that one day when my son goes on the internet and wants to read about his father, someone will write that his father is a dog. When my son and daughter grow up and search about their father on Google, they should read good things. They should be proud of me. A big portal had written that Aayush Sharma is a dog.)

The actor admitted that the harsh comment pushed him and made him work hard on himself. He said, "Today, I want to thank them. They kicked me in the butt to become this person." He mentioned that now, when he is scared of performing a stunt, he thinks about creating a legacy he will leave behind for his children to read one day. And this transformation began with that one comment.

Aayush Sharma's work front

After Loveyatri, Aayush was seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which also features Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. The actor has also appeared in music videos such as Majha, Pehli Pehli Barish, Chumma Chumma, and Tera Hoke Nachda Phira. His next project, Ruslaan, will be released on April 26.

