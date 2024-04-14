Salman Khan's fans express concern after firing incident at his home; request Mumbai Police, government to beef up security

A firing incident took place outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai today. According to reports, a police investigation is currently underway following the open gunfire by two unidentified men. As soon as the news broke out, Salman’s fans and admirers expressed their concern for the superstar’s well-being, sending him warm wishes. They also requested the government and the police to increase his security.

Fans of Salman Khan send him wishes after scary incident outside his house

Today, April 14, 2024, after news surfaced of two people firing gunshots outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai, the actor’s fans flooded social media with their worry. They took to X (Twitter) to shower Salman with love and prayers for his safety.

One person shared a recent video of Salman coming out on his balcony during the festive occasion of Eid, and said, “Stay safe Tiger..”

Another user expressed, “No evil force can harm You, when you are loved and admired by tens of millions of fans and every single one of them prays for your good health and well-being @BeingSalmanKhan, Stay safe & blessed Bhai and Keep rocking, Love you.”

One netizen urged, “U all fans should Tag @MumbaiPolice and @mieknathshinde in ur tweets and ask to increase security of Salman Khan to Z+...this is damn serious now nd as fans we should be there for him.. We love you Salman.”

A fan wished, “Take care of yourself, @BeingSalmanKhan Bhai. You’re in my prayers, and nothing can harm you because you have the blessings of millions #SalmanKhan WE LOVE YOU SALMAN KHAN.”

Here are more reactions:

More about firing incident at Salman Khan’s home

According to ANI, the police have revealed that two unidentified people opened fire outside Salman Khan’s house at around 5 am in the morning. Mumbai Police's Crime Branch and a forensic team are currently at the location for investigation.

The police added, “The security has been beefed up outside the actor's residence, and a forensic team is also present at the spot. We are checking the CCTV footage from the area and the surrounding locality to identify the accused.”

