Gunshots heard outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra; Mumbai Police launch probe: Report

According to recent reports, a firing incident took place outside Salman Khan's home in Bandra today, and investigation is currently being conducted by Mumbai Police.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Apr 14, 2024  |  09:27 AM IST |  10.5K
Gunshots heard outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra; Mumbai Police launch probe: Report
Firing outside Salman Khan’s Bandra house (Pic Courtesy: Salman Khan Instagram)

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing, weapons and death threats.

Earlier today, an alarming incident took place outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s house. It has been learnt that in the early hours of the morning, gunshots were fired by two men outside Salman’s apartment in Bandra. Mumbai Police has launched a probe to track down those responsible for the gunfire. Read on to know more details.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Mumbai Police investigates after firing incident at Salman Khan’s house 

According to a report by ANI, Mumbai Police has revealed information that the firing happened at around 5 am this morning, on April 14, 2024. Reportedly, two unidentified people, who came on a motorcycle, opened fire with three shots outside Salman Khan’s residence, Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai.

Related Stories

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's PIC from Salman Khan goes viral; fans share their happiness
entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's PIC from Salman Khan goes viral; fans share their happiness
Bollywood Newswrap, April 11: Salman Khan announces next film Sikandar and more
entertainment
Bollywood Newswrap, April 11: Salman Khan announces next film Sikandar and more

It has also been disclosed that Mumbai Police's Crime Branch has reached the spot of the incident for investigation.

The above-mentioned portal shared visuals from outside Salman’s home where the police and the forensic team are carrying out their investigation. Watch here!


About Salman Khan’s security against death threats

Salman Khan received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in late 2022 after which he was provided with Y-plus security by Mumbai Police. Salman opened up about the same in April 2023 during his appearance on the show Aap Ki Adalat. 

He had stated, “I am going everywhere with full security. I know whatever is going to happen will happen no matter what you do. I believe that (pointing towards God) that he is there. It is not that I will start roaming freely, it is not like that. Now there are so many Shera’s around me, so many guns are going around with me that I am myself scared these days.”

Salman’s security was further reviewed in November 2023 after a fresh threat.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan was last seen in the YRF spy universe movie Tiger 3, alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. Recently, on the festive occasion of Eid, on April 11, the actor announced the title of his next film as Sikandar. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan finally gives his eidi to fans; announces Eid 2025 release Sikandar with AR Murugadoss and Sajid Nadiadwala

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Credits: ANI
Advertisement

Latest Articles