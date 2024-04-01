Salman Khan’s Hum Saath-Saath Hain co-star Mahesh Thakur REVEALS 'bhai' was with cops overnight during shoot

Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain has today become one of the cult classic films that is and will be remembered for decades. The family drama has an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Mohnish Bahl alongside Neelam, Mahesh Thakur, Reema Lagoo, and Alok Nath. During an interview, Thakur recalled an incident during the shoot that made him feel ‘very bad’. Read on!

Mahesh Thakur recalls the police barged into the sets during Hum Saath Saath Hai

Mahesh Thakur played the role of Anand Pandey in the film. The famous TV and film star was in an interview with Siddharth Kannan wherein he spoke about an incident when the cops came in the set of Hum Saath Saath Hai and took everybody to the police station. When asked how was the environment at the shoot, he said ‘very bad’. He shared that while they were shooting for a song, the cops came and they picked up everybody and took them to the station. “Neither me, Mohnish Bahl nor Karisma Kapoor was involved. We three were not involved in the controversy. It was only the five of them,” he recalled.

Thakur further, “The women were let go, but I think Salman bhai was there overnight with the cops. Then his family came; Arbaaz and Sohail. Salman was okay the next day. He is a cool dude, he was fine. Even Saif.” After this incident happened, the news spread like wildfire. He continued, “People were hyping it because Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s names were associated. But the fact is nothing came out at the end of it. But what I experienced was only that the Jodhpur schedule got canceled and the entire cast was sent back.”

But soon after when they all reunited, everything was the same on the sets. “It was normal. Everyone knew everyone, it wasn’t that aapne kiya hai questioning. The professionalism was displayed easily,” the Aashiqui 2 actor clarified. However, they had to use the eight extra days for shoots that were overwise kept as a buffer.

“When the case happened, the eight extra days worked in the favour of the film because they were all combination dates. So, we used those buffer eight days to shoot, otherwise getting dates from everyone and shooting it would have been very difficult,” he added. Mahesh Thakur is currently playing the role of Jaydev Sharma in the TV series Aangan Aapno Kaa.

