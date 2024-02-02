Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Ranveer Singh's reaction to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal; 'He spoke to me for 40 mins'

The Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has garnered a wave of reactions on social media after the release. Even though the Sandeep Reddy Banga film continues to shatter box office records, many have expressed their concern over the film's content, and characterization and called it 'misogynistic.' In a recent interview, the director recalled Ranveer Singh's response to the film and added that the actor made him realize some things that he did not notice in the film.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares Ranveer Singh's reaction to Animal

In the Dainik Bhaskar interview clip that is doing rounds on Reddit, Sandeep Reddy Vanga can be heard recalling Ranveer Singh's response to Animal.

He said, “Mein khud soch mein pad gaya, aisa response mila tha Ranveer Singh se. He spoke to me for almost 40 minutes on the phone. Aur jitna lengthy message diya hai, woh teen chaar baar padha hu main. Bata nahi sakta kaisa hai par maza aaya woh message padh ke. He wrote a lot of things about Animal which made me realise that ‘oh this is also there in my film’.”

Sandeep Reddy Vanga indirectly hits back at Kiran Rao after she calls out misogyny in Kabir Singh

During the same interview, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga responded to a media report wherein he recalled a statement, saying, “Ek superstar ki second ex-wife bol rahi hai ki Baahubali 2 aur Kabir Singh misogyny ko promote karte hain aur stalking ko promote karte hain” (The second ex-wife of a superstar is saying that Baahubali 2 and Kabir Singh promote misogyny and endorse stalking).

In response to this claim, Sandeep expressed his belief that the person in question does not fully understand the difference between chasing someone and approaching them. He illustrates this by referring to Rahul's character in the film Darr starring Shah Rukh Khan, who constantly follows Kiran despite his preoccupations, which he defines as stalking.

Contrasting this with Kabir Singh, Sandeep argued that the hero only approaches the object of his affection inside a classroom, stating, “Agar koi ladka ladki ko approach nahi karega toh propose kaise karega?Toh itni badi badi baatein kyu karni hai?” (If a boy doesn't approach a girl, then how will he propose? So, why make such a big deal out of it?).

Meanwhile, Animal was released on December 1, 2023, and is currently streaming on Netflix.

