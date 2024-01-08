Sanjay Gupta feels if Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 came before Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan ‘things would have been different’; here’s why

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 was released a couple of months after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in 2023. Both the action movies have managed to do good business at the box office. However, the Jawan fever took the country by storm and led the charts leaving Tiger 3 behind. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta thinks that if Salman’s movie had come before SRK’s, the situation would have been different. Read on to know his reason behind the statement.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shares his two cents on Tiger 3 and Jawan’s business

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have a massive fan following which is why both their movies, Jawan and Tiger 3, received love from cinephiles. But while Jawan crossed the Rs 1000 crore business after being released on September 7, 2023, Tiger 3 only managed to collect Rs 450 crore at the box office post its theatrical release on November 12, 2023.

Sharing his two cents on the matter, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta posted that the tables would have probably turned if Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 had dropped before Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. Stating the reason behind his logic, he posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I strongly feel that had TIGER 3 come before JAWAN things would have been different. It’s just that Atlee set a whole new benchmark with every scene he shot.”

Check out his tweet below:

About Jawan

The action thriller film marks the Hindi debut of director-producer Atlee Kumar and is produced by Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan under their production banner Red Chillies Entertainment. Apart from SRK, the movie also stars talented actors like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra along with Deepika Padukone making a special appearance. Making over Rs 1,148.32 crore, the film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

About Tiger 3

The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer film is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and a sequel to the 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai. Backed by Maneesh Sharma, it’s produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. By doing a business of nearly Rs 466 worldwide, it became the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2023.

