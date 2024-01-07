Tiger 3 OTT Release: When and where to watch Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer action film

On November last year, the sequel to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s 2017 movie Tiger Zinda Hai was released theatrically worldwide. The movie was successful in doing good business at the box office. Now, nearly two months later, the action-drama film is all set to make its OTT debut. Read on to know where you can watch the film on streaming platforms.

Salman Khan announces the OTT debut of Tiger 3

A while ago, Salman Khan took to social media and posted a fresh poster of his movie Tiger 3. Through the post, the actor declared that the film is now available on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. If you haven’t watched Maneesh Sharma's 2023 spy-thriller on the big screen yet, you can now enjoy it on the streaming platform.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Locked, loaded and ready! Aa raha hai Tiger. #Tiger3OnPrime, watch now only on @PrimeVideoIN.”

Take a look:

Katrina Kaif responded to be called ‘a glamor doll’ in Tiger 3

Apart from Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif plays the female lead in the movie. At a recent media event during the promotion of her upcoming movie Merry Christmas, a reporter called Katrina's Tiger 3 character Zoya, ‘just a glamor doll.’

Sharing her two cents on the matter, the actress said, “I see things a little different perhaps. I actually think the character of Zoya is one of the strongest characters I've ever had the chance to play. Especially in Tiger 3, it was so nuanced and so well-written by Maneesh Sharma. I thoroughly enjoyed being able to play that character.”

More about Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe after Tiger Zinda Hai. It stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif while Emraan Hashmi can be seen playing the role of a negative character. The movie showcases Tiger and Zoya’s quest to save their family and clear their names after being framed as traitors.

About Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas

After acing the role of Zoya in the film, Katrina Kaif is now gearing for the release of Merry Christmas. Sriram Raghavan backed thrilled film stars Katrina Kaif in her Tamil debut along with Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

