Sara Tendulkar poses with 'forever favorite' Rani Mukerji; shares PIC of 'Anjali and Tina' together

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is gearing up to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant. Ahead of their July wedding, the couple had a grand three-day pre-wedding festivities from March 1 to 3 in Jamnagar. The star-studded event was graced by most of the Bollywood industry, some Hollywood stars, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and others. Celebrities have been sharing several pictures from the event. On March 4, Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar shared pictures featuring Rani Mukerji and her mother Anjali Tendulkar from the pre-wedding bash.

Sara Tendulkar poses with Rani Mukerji at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sara Tendulkar dropped a picture with Rani Mukerji as she posed happily with the actress at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event. In the picture, Sara can be seen looking stunning in a black dress while Rani stunned a saree.

Sharing the picture, the former cricketer's daughter penned, "Widest smiles with my forever favourite (pink hearts)"

On the other hand, she also shared a picture of her mother Anjali Tendulkar posing with Rani. Giving a reference to Rani Mukerji's character Tina and Kajol's character Anjali in the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Sara wrote, "Stunning Anjali and Tina (heart eye)"

More about Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

The three-day pre-wedding event of Anant and Radhika took place in the beautiful city of Gujarat, Jamnagar. The couple kicked off their pre-wedding festivities with Anna Seva in the city.

During the event, the three Khans of B-town, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan greeted the guests and their fans with a pleasant surprise. The trio stole everyone's hearts with their killer and fun performances. In a video, they can be seen grooving to the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR.

Celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonali Bendre, Natasha Poonawalla and many more were present. Bollywood couples Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt danced together while Akshay Kumar sang songs for the soon-to-be-married couple.

