Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding gala: Fancy chandelier to beautiful floral decor, peek into day 2 Mela Rouge

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani is gearing up to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shalia Merchant, the director of Encore Healthcare. Ahead of their wedding, they are having pre-wedding festivities from March 1 and it will end today, March 3 in Jamnagar. The whole of Bollywood as well as international celebrities gathered together to attend the grand event. Every detail, from the guest list to the decorations and food, is making headlines. Designer Manish Malhotra recently took to Instagram and shared some exquisite pictures from the venue offering glimpses from the day 2 Mela Rouge.

Manish Malhotra gives a peek into Ambani-Merchant's pre-wedding day 2 Mela Rouge

On March 3, Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram account and shared a bunch of pictures from the day 2 Mela Rouge where the day 2 celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities took place.

The pictures show the exquisite designs of the walls, floral decor, fancy chandelier, and the huge front gate along with lights. Sharing the mesmerizing pictures, the designer wrote, "It's Mela Rouge!"

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan dance at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet

The three Khans of B-town, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan came together after years and greeted the guests and their fans with a pleasant surprise. The trio went up the stage and exploded it with their killer and fun performances. In a video, they can be seen grooving to the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR.

Bollywood celebs dance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet in Jamnagar

From Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, all of Bollywood has gathered for the pre-wedding party hosted by the Ambanis in Jamnagar. On the first day of the gala, international singing sensation Rihanna made the guests groove to her beats.

On the second day, Bollywood stars added a touch of glamor to the musical sangeet night. The event had an impressive line-up of celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Sara Tendulkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonali Bendre, Natasha Poonawalla and many more. Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh danced together while Akshay Kumar sang songs for the soon-to-be-married couple.

Indian athletes and cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Saina Nehwal, Hardik Pandya, and others also joined the guest list. Moreover, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg have also marked their presence while Ivanka Trump was spotted learning Garba and Dandiya.

