Rani Mukerji talks about what attracted her to Aditya Chopra; reveals how KANK helped her make decision about marriage

Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra are all set to complete 10 years of their marriage next month. The couple has an 8-year-old daughter named Adira whom they have kept away from the limelight like their own relationship. But Rani has recently spoken about what attracted her to Aditya and how her film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna helped her realize the importance of having the right person as your life companion.

Rani Mukerji on what attracted her to Aditya Chopra

During a conversation with Galatta India, Rani Mukerji talked about what made her fall in love with Aditya Chopra and said that it was his goodness as a human being and his leadership quality. “I think he’s a really good human being, and to me, that was the clincher. I’ve grown up in a household with my parents, and I’ve valued the kind of people that they were. In my life, it’s very important to have good people around, because I need to respect people. That’s very important to me. What I saw in Adi was a very, very gracious human being, a good person, and a great leader for his team.”

Further praising Aditya, the actress said that she also admires his quality of being fair in terms of 'morals' and 'judgment'. "You might fall out of love, or lose that initial attraction, but you’ll never lose that respect you have for a person. For me, that’s very important. If I want to be close to someone, I need to respect them. I’ve seen the world very closely, I’ve worked in this industry for so many years. So, if it had to be an industry person, it could not be anybody but Adi.” she added.

How Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna helped Rani Mukerji decide her marriage

Rani Mukerji opened up about how her 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna helped her understand the importance of the right life partner. "There are many women who don’t open up in their marriages for a long time, and the years pass, and they become old, and then it’s too late." she said while adding that when she did KANK as a young girl, it helped her understand why it's important to choose the right person for marriage. "Because if you marry for the wrong reasons, you will suffer all your life,” she concluded.

Rani Mukerji's work front

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, which proved to be a Hit at the box office. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next film, but she hasn't made an announcement yet. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rani was asked if she could collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again in the future. Giving a cryptic response, she said, 'tathastu,' which signifies fulfilling manifestations.

