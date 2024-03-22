10 movies like Jab We Met that will make your heart flutter

Jab We Met, the beloved romantic comedy released in 2007, follows the journey of Geet, a spirited and lively character portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose encounter with Shahid Kapoor's Aditya brings about a transformative experience in his life. This timeless film continues to resonate with audiences due to its heartwarming storyline, melodious songs, and the charming performances of its leads. If you enjoyed this enchanting tale directed by Imtiaz Ali, here are some movies like Jab We Met that are sure to capture your heart.

10 movies like Jab We Met that are a must-watch:



1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani narrates the story of Rocky, a vibrant Punjabi youth and Rani, a Bengali journalist, two people with contrasting personalities, who embark on a journey of love and acceptance. To win over their families' approval, they decide to swap homes for three months.

2. Khoobsurat (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Sonam Kapoor, Fawad Khan, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kirron Kher

Director: Shashanka Ghosh

Writer: Indira Bisht, Juhi Chaturvedi

Year of release: 2014

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Khoobsurat, one of the movies like Jab We Met, follows the tale of a charming physiotherapist in the employ of a regal family. Despite encountering their initially aloof demeanor, she finds herself irresistibly drawn to the youthful prince, despite his existing commitment to another.

3. 2 States (2014)

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amrita Singh

Director: Abhishek Varman

Writer: Chetan Bhagat, Abhishek Varman, Hussain Dalal

Year of release: 2014

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

2 States chronicles the romantic saga of Krish and Ananya, two IIM students hailing from contrasting cultural backgrounds. The film portrays their quest for acceptance and validation from their families as they navigate the intricacies of their relationship.

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 40 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a cinematic gem similar to Jab We Met, Naina sets out on a profound journey of self-discovery as she reunites with her former classmates for a trip to Manali. Amidst the breathtaking backdrop of the mountains, Naina finds love with Bunny, an ambitious soul yearning to explore the world.

5. Anjaana Anjaani (2010)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Zayed Khan

Director: Siddharth Anand

Writer: Siddharth Anand, Mamta Anand, Advaita Kala

Year of release: 2010

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/Zee5

In Anjaana Anjaani, Akash and Kiara's lives intertwine when they are each on the verge of making a decision to end it all. Then they decide to embark on an extraordinary journey together, determined to seize every moment and embrace life's boundless possibilities until New Year's Day.

6. I Hate Luv Storys (2010)

