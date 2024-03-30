Is Nayak 2 in works? Anil Kapoor's meeting with S Shankar at former's house hints at highly-anticipated sequel

Who does not remember Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji starrer Nayak? It was one film that still remains to be a top favorite Anil Kapoor film for many fans. The film directed by Shankar saw the actor play a cameraman for a news channel only to become the Chief Minister for a day. Well, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Nayak 2 is in the making. And today after Shankar visited the Kapoor residence today and was spotted with the actor, it looks like the sequel is finally taking shape.

Anil Kapoor poses with S Shankar in Mumbai today

Today, director Shankar visited Anil Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. Two two posed together for the paparazzi. The actor looked dapper in an all-black attire. He wore a black denim over a black shirt and black denim jacket. Indeed, he is ageing like a fine wine. The actor-director duo looked happy together.

These two posing together for the media added fuel to the already existing speculation of Nayak’s sequel.

Check out the video:

Anil Kapoor starrer was a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil-language film Mudhalvan. Apart from the Fighter star, the film starred Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever. The film was released in 2001 and went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed and successful films of the year.

Anil Kapoor’s work front

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Fighter directed by Siddharth Anand. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others. It has done pretty well at the box office and was recently released on OTT. Apart from this, he has Subedaar to his credit. Suresh Triveni is helming the recently announced project.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shankar is gearing up for the release of his Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer Game Changer.

