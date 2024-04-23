WATCH: Rani Mukerji offers prayers, seeks blessings at Shree Ghanteshwar Mandir on Hanuman Jayanti

Rani Mukerji, one of Bollywood's most beloved actresses, has captivated fans with her evergreen charm both on and off-screen. Her public appearances and outings never fail to impress.

Earlier today, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress visited the very famous Shree Ghanteshwar Mandir in Khar to seek blessings and offer prayers.

Rani Mukerji visits Hanuman temple in Khar

Actress Rani Mukerji was spotted visiting Shree Ghanteshwar Mandir in Khar on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. Dressed in a beautiful green and off-white printed suit, she kept her hair half-tied and completed her look with sunglasses. A video shows her happily posing and chatting with photographers as she headed towards her car after seeking blessings.

Rani Mukerji on the work front

Rani Mukerji stepped into Bollywood with Raja Ki Aayegi Baarat, which was well received by the audience. She was last seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

Talking about the MCVN's first anniversary, Rani Mukerji exclaimed, "As we mark the one-year anniversary of Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, I am overwhelmed with gratitude. The love that audiences worldwide have showered on Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway and on me has been incredibly special. MCVN has been a journey that I am very proud of. The film was released at a time when cinema was going through a rough patch at the box office. Because of the pandemic, we witnessed a rapidly dynamic environment that forced us to adapt, innovate, and reimagine the ways in which we connect with our audiences. When the movie hit theaters, it went on to become the first successful content film post-pandemic."

The film was a resounding success at the box office, and Rani Mukerji was applauded for bringing depth and emotion to her portrayal of the protagonist in this film. Her heartwrenching performance of Debika Chatterjee has won her immense acclaim and some prestigious awards, including, Zee Cine Awards, IFFM, and DPIFF, amongst others.

