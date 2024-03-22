Rani Mukerji reveals she tried having second baby for 7 years before miscarriage; feels ‘traumatized’ for THIS reason

Rani Mukerji is one of the finest actors we have in Bollywood. Especially after her last performance in Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, she has proved yet again that she can carry a film on effortlessly on her shoulders. Well, in a recent interview, the actress opened up about wanting to give her daughter Adira a sibling but not being able to. She also spoke about her miscarriage during the pandemic and more.

Rani Mukerji on not being able to give Adira a sibling

Talking to Galatta India, Rani Mukerji revealed that she has been trying for her second baby for seven years. Her daughter is 8 years old now and immediately after she was born, the actress tried for her second baby. She kept trying and finally got pregnant and then lost the baby too. She termed it as a testing time for her.

Rani further added that her age was a major factor that led to her miscarriage but she is learning to deal with her loss. “It's not an age where I can have another baby. And it is traumatic for me that I can't give a sibling to my daughter. That really pains me. But then I think that we really have to be always grateful for what we have and what we don't. For me, Adira is my miracle child. And I'm really happy that I have her because I look at parents who are struggling to have even that one baby. So I feel I have to be grateful for what I have,” said the star.

Advertisement

Rani also quipped that it also takes a lot of courage to be grateful and content for what one has. “So I'm working on it. I'm telling myself that yes, Adira is enough,” she added.

Rani Mukerji's work front

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway and recently the film completed one year of release. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next film but she hasn't made any announcement yet. During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rani was asked if she would collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again in the future. Giving a cryptic response she said 'tathastu,' which signifies fulfilling manifestations.

ALSO READ: Rani Mukerji feels audience doesn't come with 'agenda' to hate any film; 'They spend their hard-earned money'