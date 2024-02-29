Shah Rukh Khan exudes charm as he poses with chef Vikas Khanna in throwback PIC; latter dubs himself 'Forever fanboy'

Celebrity chef extraordinaire Vikas Khanna recently took fans on a delightful trip down memory lane by sharing a heartwarming moment spent with Bollywood royalty Shah Rukh Khan. Through his social media platform, Khanna posted a picture with the actor reminiscing about their collaboration in the celebrated documentary Holy Kitchens, a memorable project dating back to 2011.

Sharing a snapshot alongside Shah Rukh Khan on X (formerly Twitter), Vikas Khanna penned: "Many (most) people wouldn't know that I directed Shah Rukh Khan for my documentary Holy Kitchens in 2011. He was talking about Ramadan and Moon of Eid, and I told him, Oh, here is the moon to his reflection in the vanity. Forever a fanboy." Check out the post shared by Vikas Khanna below:

In another heartfelt post last year, Khanna had showered praise on the Chennai Express actor, recalling a memorable 81-minute encounter at Mannat. He expressed, "Would never forget this moment of spending 81 minutes at Mannat & speaking to King Khan about new restaurants, festivals, cooking, books & movie with Shabana ji."

Reflecting on the personal connection forged during the meeting, Khanna shared, "Though I had met SRK several times but this time with him was personal. I had a flight to catch & he came down to drop me AT THE GATE. As I was about to sit in the car in the car, SRK says, 'selfie toh lee hi nahin'. The brilliant mind, poet, philosopher, genuine, generous...SRK. 81 mins I’ll never forget until my end."

Meanwhile, In 2023, SRK dominated the silver screen with a successful comeback, starring in three consecutive films: Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. After a hiatus of four years, Khan's return was met with immense success as all three movies garnered significant box office earnings. With this impressive streak, fans eagerly await the announcement of his next project, anticipating another amazing performance from the iconic actor.

