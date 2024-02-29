Sunil Grover on risk of mimicking big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan: ‘I celebrate them'

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover has established himself as a prominent figure in the Hindi film industry. His recent appearance alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 2023 blockbuster Jawan and his role alongside Salman Khan in the 2019 hit Bharat have further solidified his position. Sunil's natural charm and comedic talent have endeared him to both superstars. However, as a comedian, Sunil is acutely aware of the importance of maintaining a delicate balance between humor and respect, particularly when it involves poking fun at iconic figures like Shah Rukh and Salman.

Sunil Grover says his aim is never to cause offense when mimicking stars

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Sunil Grover shared insights into his comedic approach, particularly when it comes to joking about prominent personalities like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He highlighted his deep admiration for these stars, expressing, "The beautiful thing here is that I am their fan. I enjoy working with them. If I am their fan, I won’t say anything that will offend them because I like them. I celebrate them."

Furthermore, he believes that genuine admiration is essential for accurately imitating someone. However, he remains open to constructive criticism and is prepared to accept any feedback, including potential reprimands, if his jokes fail to land as intended.

Sunil also discussed his collaboration with Kapil Sharma, which comes after their infamous fight onboard a flight several years ago. Reflecting on their reconciliation, Sunil humorously remarked, "Kaafi gap aagaya beech mein. We were planning this show for six years. This was a publicity stunt for this show for six years." He then clarified, "Nahi aisa kuch nahi hai. Some things are destiny. I am happy that we are together making people laugh again."

On the work front, Sunil is gearing up for the release of the thriller comedy Sunflower 2, set to stream on Zee5. It also features Ranvir Shorey and Adah Sharma. Additionally, he is poised to team up with Kapil Sharma for a Netflix show, marking their reunion after a six-year gap following a bitter falling out in 2017.

