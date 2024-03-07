Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s performance at Anant-Radhika’s sangeet was a fun parody reveals Shiamak Davar

Jamnagar has become a hot topic worldwide in the past few days, all thanks to the Ambani family. The pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant took place in this city, and now everyone knows where Jamnagar is on the map. The event was attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities and renowned international personalities like Rihanna and Mark Zuckerberg.

However, the highlight of the event was undoubtedly the dance performance by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. In a recent interview, choreographer Shiamak Davar shared his thoughts on the dance.

Shiamak Davar on choreographing Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Talking to India Today, Shiamak Davar revealed that this is the third Ambani wedding he has done. He choreographed the sangeet night this time and according to him it only gets better with each event. Talking about the act where Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together, the choreographer quipped that the entire idea for the three Khans was to get them together to do a fun parody of Amar Akbar Anthony. He further added that it turned out to be fabulous.

“We had so many costume changes to do at the last minute and my entire team pulled it off really well with all of them. This, for me, was the most amazing act of bringing together the three superstars of our nation,” said Shiamak Davar.

Shiamak Davar reveals the sangeet night felt like a proper family event

Shiamak Davar revealed that Nita Ambani was personally involved in making the sangeet night a super hit. Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s presence, they were also very graceful and it felt like a proper family event to him. “No special preference was given to the stars, everybody, including the family members, were the stars of the night. As a choreographer, I made sure that my dancers were supporting the family and other members in their performance and making all of them stand out,” Davar added.

