VIDEO: Ram Charan joins Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan for Naacho Naacho dance at Anant Ambani's Mela night

A video surfaced online in which Ram Charan was seen foot-tapping with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan on the groovy track Naatu Naatu from RRR.

By Ayush Srivastava
Updated on Mar 03, 2024  |  01:20 PM IST |  3K
Ram Charan foot-taps with 3 Khans of Bollywood 

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen calling Ram Charan on stage to join Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman. A while ago, Ram Charan was seen walking towards the stage and greeted The 3 Khans of Bollywood along with Anant Ambani simultaneously. Later, Ram Charan joined the stars and started foot-tapping on his sensational track Naacho Naacho (Hindi version of Naatu Naatu). After the performance, Salman Khan was seen hugging Ram Charan with a smile. The video is getting circulated heavily on social media and fans are praising superstars for giving them such a memorable night.


Credits: Suresh PRO X
