VIDEO: Ram Charan joins Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan for Naacho Naacho dance at Anant Ambani's Mela night

Ram Charan foot-taps with 3 Khans of Bollywood

In the viral video, Shah Rukh Khan was seen calling Ram Charan on stage to join Shah Rukh, Aamir, and Salman. A while ago, Ram Charan was seen walking towards the stage and greeted The 3 Khans of Bollywood along with Anant Ambani simultaneously. Later, Ram Charan joined the stars and started foot-tapping on his sensational track Naacho Naacho (Hindi version of Naatu Naatu). After the performance, Salman Khan was seen hugging Ram Charan with a smile. The video is getting circulated heavily on social media and fans are praising superstars for giving them such a memorable night.