Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan are ‘hands-on’ in planning action sequences; ‘They have their ideas’, says VFX head

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan and Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 were among the films that performed exceedingly well at the box office last year. Salman’s cameo in Pathaan, as well as Shah Rukh’s cameo in Tiger 3, left the audience mighty impressed. Both films featured some high-octane action scenes that became the talk of the town. A lot of VFX work was involved in the two films, and now, the head of Yash Raj Films’ VFX division opened up on what went behind planning the action sequences.

Sherry Bharda on Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan’s ‘hands-on’ involvement in action sequences

In an interview with Variety, Sherry Bharda, who leads Yash Raj Films' VFX division yFX, spoke about how the action sequences are extensively planned. She said that these sequences cannot be made linearly and that the production designer, DoP, and the action director have to be fairly interactive and inclusive. She further added that such scenes need alignment from all creative stakeholders, and that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are very savvy and hands-on in this process.

“So, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, they are very savvy and hands-on in this process. When the director shows them the pre-viz that we’ve done, which is almost like a small simplified version of the actual edit that they’ll see eventually, they have their ideas, they have their thoughts, they know what they’re supposed to do on set. They will ask VFX questions, both at the shoot and earlier on about what their role is what how they’re supposed to achieve a certain shot so that VFX is able to pick it up later on,” she said.

About Tiger 3 action sequences

Speaking about the planning for action scenes in Tiger 3, Sherry Bharda said that the scale of it had to be even bigger than Pathaan, as the audiences had already seen and appreciated the Tiger-Pathaan sequence in the Siddharth Anand directorial. However, since there was limited time, they used extensive 3D visualization.

“It means actually, on the computer, animating and putting into place every shot that is eventually going to be then shot on a live stage, so that you were making the sequence before you even went to shoot,” she explained. She added that there was no time for the usual ‘fix it in post’ situation and it had to all be planned from the beginning. “So this process called pre-visualization, which we do to a large extent on all action sequences, just so that we can have this planning down earlier, we did this at a much deeper in-depth level for this one particular sequence because of the limited time,” she said.

About Pathaan

Pathaan is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe, and is directed by Siddharth Anand. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in supporting roles. It was released in theatres in January 2023. Salman Khan made a special appearance in this film.

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the fifth installment in the YRF Spy Universe. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Tiger and Zoya as they set out to stop a rogue ISI agent (Emraan Hashmi) in this film. It was released in theatres in November 2023. Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in this Salman starrer.

Shah Rukh and Salman will next share screen space in the upcoming YRF Spy Universe film Tiger Vs Pathaan.

