WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan comforts emotional fan who broke down at Dunki special meet

Shah Rukh Khan’s work and dedication to his craft have made him a superstar. But the warmth and affection with which he meets everyone, be it a Bollywood celebrity or an admirer, makes him the king of hearts. A video that’s now going viral online shows the Dunki actor comforting a fan who was overwhelmed after meeting him in person.

Shah Rukh Khan gives warm hug to a fan who got teary-eyed upon meeting him

The king of romance, Shah Rukh Khan recently met his fans in Mumbai to celebrate his recently released movie Dunki. While interacting with them, he came across an avid lover who couldn’t control his emotions and broke down in front of the megastar. In the video shared on X (formerly Twitter), SRK can be seen interacting with an overwhelmed fan who was moved to tears and was visibly shivering in front of the actor.

Take a look:

The clip shows the Jawan actor looking dapper in a plain black t-shirt which he layered up with a black leather jacket. Donning a pair of dark eyewear, he held the hand of the man who came to meet and get pictures clicked with his real-life hero and inspiration. As they exchanged pleasantries, that fan got overwhelmed. This is when SRK comforted him by giving him a warm hug. The Pathaan star also acknowledged his emotions and held his shoulders until he got back to normal and posed for the shutterbugs.

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan thanks fans for showering love on his films

In another video shared by a fan club of the Bollywood sensation, Shah Rukh can be seen expressing gratitude to all his well-wishers. He revealed getting nervous after coming up with movies after a big gap. He can be seen saying, “Because I have been working for 33 years, and you take such a big gap. Normally, you do feel a little nervous, and you feel ki 'arrey yaar! I hope I have got the film right'.”

He further added, “Usse pehle meri kuch filmein thi jo itni achi nahi gayi to mujhe ye bhi lagne laga tha ki main achi filmein ab bana nahi raha hoon (Before that, I had some films that did not do so well, so I started feeling that I was no longer making good films). But I think, more than my films, ek pyaar tha logo ka..jo Pathaan ke liye, Jo Jawaan ke liye and jo Dunki ke liye (There’s love for Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki).”

In the viral video, King Khan added that the entire country and people outside India have actually placed him in their hearts more than the films. They also told him not to take a gap of four months as 2-4 months are okay. “So, I am very, very thankful to all of you, to the audience, and the whole world for making me realize 'jo main karta hu wo theek karta hoon aur mujhe wo baar baar karte rehna chahiye (What I do is right, and I must keep doing it repeatedly)’,” he said in the clip.

Watch:

Back in 2018, we saw SRK in the comedy-drama film Zero with Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, R. Madhavan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and many others. After the film, he made multiple cameo appearances in movies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmāstra before returning to the big screen with a bang with Pathaan in 2023.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan was nervous about returning after 4-year gap, thanks fans for making him realize THIS