Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan looks dashing as he makes his way into football ground; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is an avid football enthusiast who is often spotted enjoying the sport in the city. On August 21, the youngster was yet again spotted entering a football ground in Mumbai. A new video of him has surfaced online which shows the aspiring writer making his way into the sports centre.

In the video, Aryan Khan can be seen getting out of his swanky luxury car and rushing in to dodge the media glare. To enjoy a game of football, she arrived donning a red and white jersey with matching shorts. He also wore a pair of black sports shoes while entering the ground. After getting in, he waited for the other man to arrive soon after which they went inside.

A couple of days ago, Aryan, along with his father Shah Rukh Khan, and brother AbRam Khan were spotted playing football in the backyard of their house, Mannat.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the lad is all set to make his directorial debut with a six-episode web series titled, Stardom. According to reports, SRK will be making a cameo appearance in it along with Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, and Ranveer Singh. As of now, the team is on its final schedule and is planning to release it by the end of the year. While he is helming the show, his father will be producing it and stars Lakshya in the lead role.

A couple of days ago, Aryan also lent his voice along with his father and little brother in Mufasa: The Lion King. As for the King Khan of Bollywood, he is set to commence shooting for his upcoming movie King, along with his daughter Suhana Khan. A source also told us that SRK will be making a cameo in Yash’s upcoming Kannada film, Toxic.

The informant told us, “Shah Rukh Khan is at the peak of his career and every director is looking to collaborate with him at the moment. Earlier in the year, Yash, Geetu Mohandas, and Toxic makers approached Shah Rukh Khan for an extended cameo in the gangster-based actioner. It’s an author-backed role and not one of those just added for a gimmick. There is a proper track for the character which has been offered to SRK, and the makers are hoping to have him on board.”

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, King features Shah Rukh Khan as an underworld don while his daughter Suhana will play his protegee.

