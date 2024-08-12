WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan teams up with sons Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan for the first time in Mufasa: The Lion King; calls it 'special collaboration'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is diving into a new and exciting project, collaborating for the first time with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan to lend their voices to Mufasa: The Lion King. The film's trailer has recently been released, sparking considerable excitement among fans. Notably, this marks AbRam's debut in the film industry. Shah Rukh Khan expressed his enthusiasm and shared, “It’s a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful."

Building on the massive success of the 2019 live-action The Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan returns as Mufasa, delving into the origins of the legendary jungle king. He is joined by his sons, Aryan Khan as Simba and AbRam as Young Mufasa. This year’s highly anticipated release, Mufasa: The Lion King, has just unveiled its Hindi trailer, featuring the iconic presence of Shah Rukh Khan and his sons.

On August 12, the trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King was released on Instagram, featuring the voices of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan. The trailer highlights a story of true friendship, following Rafiki as he narrates Mufasa's extraordinary rise to power in the Pride Lands. The film introduces a young Mufasa, an orphaned cub, and his journey with Taka, a compassionate lion from a royal lineage, alongside a diverse group of companions.

Shah Rukh Khan discusses his connection with the film Mufasa, noting that the character represents the ultimate king of the jungle, offering wisdom to his son, Simba. He relates personally to Mufasa’s role as a father and finds resonance in Mufasa’s journey depicted in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King explores Mufasa’s evolution from childhood to becoming a great king. Khan views this collaboration with Disney as particularly 'special' because it includes his sons, Aryan and AbRam, making the experience even more meaningful for him.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios at Disney Star, also commented on the project, highlighting that Mufasa represents more than just a fictional character; he embodies a spirit that continues to inspire across generations, a principle Disney aims to uphold with every story. Duggal expressed that when Mufasa: The Lion King was announced, they couldn’t imagine anyone other than Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan as Mufasa and Simba. With AbRam now joining the cast, the film has become even more special. Duggal emphasized their goal of providing an incredible story that Indian families can enjoy together.

Mufasa: The Lion King, directed by Barry Jenkins, combines live-action techniques with photoreal computer-generated imagery to bring both new and beloved characters to life. The movie features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and includes voice work from Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Donald Glover as Simba, and Braelyn Rankins as Young Mufasa. Mufasa: The Lion King is set to release in Indian theaters on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

