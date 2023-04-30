EXCLUSIVE: Aryan Khan’s directorial debut titled Stardom; The Red Chillies production is a 6-episode series

In February 2022, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is not looking to step into the acting front anytime soon, and is instead investing all his energies by focusing on writing and direction. Soon after, we reported that Aryan will be making his debut with a web-series, set against the backdrop of Indian film industry, which will be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the web-series has got a title and it’s not what is being speculated by the media.

Aryan Khan's directorial debut titled Stardom

According to sources close to the development, the series is titled Stardom. “It’s a universal title and a term which every cine lover resonates with. The series is set against the backdrop of film industry and what better title than Stardom,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film is currently in the production stage. “Stardom is written and directed by Aryan, in-fact, he is also the show runner. It’s a 6-episodic show and more details will be out in the coming few months,” the source added.

Earlier in December, Aryan had shared a picture confirming his debut as a filmmaker. In the picture that Aryan Khan shared, we can see a booklet kept on a table. It has ‘For Aryan Khan’ written on it in big letters. Aryan has placed his hand on the script. Right in front of his hand was a clapboard kept with ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ written on it. Sharing this picture Aryan wrote, “Wrapped with the writing…can’t wait to say action.”

Red Chillies Entertainment gears up for Jawan, Dunki & Stardom

Red Chillies Entertainment is meanwhile gearing up for the release of Jawan on June 2. The Atlee directorial is led by Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The promotional campaign of this much awaited action-packed extravaganza is expected to start in the new few days. The banner also has the Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki slated for release in Christmas this year.

Aryan Khan is recently hitting the headlines for sharing screen space with father, Shah Rukh Khan, in an advertorial campaign of his brand DyavolX Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

