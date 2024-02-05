EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Shah Rukh Khan approached for an extended cameo in Yash & Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic

Shah Rukh Khan is the man in demand and at the top of his game at the moment with two films – Pathaan and Jawan - in the Rs 1000 crore club. After redefining the box office in 2023, there is now ample of conjecture around the next for Shah Rukh Khan. While his next for the big screen is expected to be the Sujoy Ghosh-directed King with his daughter, Suhana, there are a dozen of directors who are looking to team up with Shah Rukh Khan. The latest buzz making rounds in the industry circuit is about a collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Yash.

Shah Rukh Khan approached for a cameo in Toxic

If the chatter within the industry is to be believed, Yash, his director, Geetu Mohandas, and the makers of Toxic recently approached Shah Rukh Khan for an extended cameo in the gangster-based action thriller. “Shah Rukh Khan is at the peak of his career and every director is looking to collaborate with him at the moment. Earlier in the year, Yash, Geetu Mohandas and Toxic makers approached Shah Rukh Khan for an extended cameo in the gangster-based actioner. It’s an author-backed role and not one of those just added for a gimmick. There is a proper track for the character which has been offered to SRK, and the makers are hoping to have him on board,” revealed a source close to the development.

It's a powerful character and warrants the presence of a superstar. “Shah Rukh Khan will convey his decision on the part in a fortnight,” the source added. This isn’t the first time that Shah Rukh Khan is in talks for a cameo/guest appearance in a Pan India Film. In 2023 end, Lokesh Kanagaraj had approached SRK for a brief appearance in his next with Rajinikanth, but things eventually didn’t fall in place.

Shah Rukh Khan looking to lock his lineup

Meanwhile, the directors in conversation with Shah Rukh Khan at the moment include Raj and DK, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, and Siddharth Anand (Tiger vs Pathaan) among others. He is yet to lock a film and a decision on is line-up ahead is expected to be taken in the next 2 months. There is some back and forth happening with regards to King as well and a concrete update on the same will be available in the next 2 weeks. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

NOTE: Articles in the BUZZ series are based on chatters in the industry circle, and we were unable to verify with concerned authorities.

