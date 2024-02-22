Shaitaan: Kumar Mangat Pathak reveals team has already planned sequel to Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan film

Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyotika starrer upcoming supernatural thriller Shaitaan's trailer was released today. It was a grand event where the cast along with director Vikas Bahl and producer Kumar Mangat Pathak launched the trailer for the audience. While the trailer has just been released, the producer has revealed that they have plans for a sequel.

The plans for Shaitaan 2

Speaking at the trailer launch of Shaitaan, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak revealed that the shoot of the film was completed in 40 days and that part 2 is already in their mind. "40 din mein shoot hui hai. Part 2 bhi hamaare dimaag mein taiyaar hai," he said.

Ajay Devgn on doing a film in the horror genre

Ajay Devgn who plays one of the lead roles in Shaitaan has done a horror film after a long time. Talking about it, the star said, "I heard the script and loved it." He further added, "Kaafi time se horror genre ki film karni thi. Bhoot ki thi. (I wanted to be a part of a horror film for a long time. I did Bhoot in the past)."

"I love this genre. Everybody connects with the genre," he concluded.

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan on experiencing Vashikaran (Hypnosis) in real life

When Ajay Devgn was asked if he has experienced hypnosis in real life, the star said, "Mere saath aise case hue hai. Pehle hum jab outdoor (schedules) mein jaate the. Recently nahi hua. First 10-12 years, we have seen it all. (I've personally experienced such cases during outdoor shoots. It hasn't happened to me recently but we have seen it all in the first 10-12 years of my career)."

R Madhavan said, "Haan. Kai baar hua hai. Vashikaran har roz hota hai. Social media vashikaran kar leta hai. Blue whale ne teenagers ko apne vash mein kar liya tha. Yeh har roz hota hai isliye bachke rehna chahiye. (Yes, it has happened a lot of time. Hypnosis happens every day. Social media does hypnosis. Blue Whale had teenagers hypnotized. It happens every day and we should stay alert)."

About Shaitaan

Shaitaan explores the ageless conflict between righteousness and malevolence, providing an exciting cinematic storyline. Backed by Jio Studios, Devgn Films, and Panorama Studios, the movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 8, 2024.