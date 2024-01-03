Shashi Kapoor was tagged 'taxi actor', recalls Tinnu Anand; reveals why Rishi Kapoor did his film for free
In a recent interview, Tinnu Anand recalled making a film called Duniya Meri Jeb Mein with Shashi Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. He spoke about why it took him five years to make.
Shashi Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor were two of the biggest actors of yesteryear Bollywood. The two have been a part of several successful and acclaimed films throughout the 1970s and 80s. In a recent interview, actor-director Tinnu Anand spoke about working with them on his directorial debut film Duniya Meri Jeb Mein and why it took five years to make. Let's find out.
Tinnu Anand on working with Shashi and Rishi Kapoor
In an interview with News18, Tinnu Anand opened up about his directorial debut Duniya Meri Jeb Mein starring Rishi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor. He revealed that Shashi was given the tag of 'taxi actor' by Raj Kapoor because he allotted a certain time for his shifts. Tinnu says, "(Shashi) did five shifts in a day but he didn’t give me more than two hours. He used to come at 7 and by 9.30, he will pack up and leave for his next shift. One of the five shifts he used to do."
The director also revealed that Rishi agreed to do the film for free because he was close friends with Tinnu's brother and the film's producer Bittu Anand. However, Rishi had one condition. “I will not come before 10.30 because I am a late riser,” he said. This left Tinnu in a difficult situation and which is why it took his a long time to finish the film. “They play brothers in my film (Shashi and Rishi Kapoor). One comes at 7 and leaves at 9 and the other… that film took me five years to complete,” he added.
Tinnu also revealed that the film's action director Veeru Devgn suggested him to use Rishi's duplicates for his scenes with Shashi.
Duniya Meri Jeb Mein
Duniya Meri Jeb Mein is written by Inder Raj Anand and helmed by Tinnu Anand. It stars Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in the lead roles. After this, Tinnu went on to direct successful films like Kaalia, Shahenshaah and Majo Saab.
