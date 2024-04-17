10 best Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh movies capturing their chemistry

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh have been inspiring young lovebirds with their on and off-screen chemistry. Their love for each other is reflected in their movies as well. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh movies highlight their romance, and also comedy timing. From Khel Khel Mein to Jab Tak Hai Jaan, the couple has done several movies together.

The late Rishi Kapoor tied the knot with Neetu Singh on January 22, 1980. They have two children - Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor.

Here are 10 best Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh movies that are a must-watch

1. Khel Khel Mein

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Ghanshyam Rohera, Iftekhar

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Ghanshyam Rohera, Iftekhar Director: Ravi Tandon

Ravi Tandon IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Comedy

Thriller, Comedy Release year: 1975

1975 Where to watch: N/A

Khel Khel Mein is one of the best Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh movies. In the film, we see three college students sending a letter of extortion to a miser jeweller as a prank only to find him dead the next day. They find themselves framed for murder by the real culprit.

2. Zehreela Insaan

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Moushumi Chaatterjee, Dilip Dutt, Pran, Nirupa Roy

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Moushumi Chaatterjee, Dilip Dutt, Pran, Nirupa Roy Director: Puttanna Kanagal

Puttanna Kanagal IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Action

Romance, Action Release year: 1974

1974 Where to watch: N/A

In Zehreela Insaan, a hot-tmpered but soft-hearted person always finds himself in unfortunate situations. His childhood teacher is the only person who understands and appreciates his good qualities. He follows his will perfectly. The man falls in love with someone and wants to marry her, but his father does not support this alliance and decides to marry him off to someone else.

3. Zinda Dil

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Zaheera, Pran

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Zaheera, Pran Director: Sikandar Khanna

Sikandar Khanna IMDB Rating: 6.9/10

6.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Romance

Action, Romance Release year: 1975

1975 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Zinda Dil is the story of two brothers Arun and Kewal Sharma and their father Major Hemraj Sharma. The Major always prefers Kewal which alienates Arun. Arun meets Jyoti and gets a job but is later shocked.

4. Kabhi Kabhie

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh

Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Family

Romance, Family Release year: 1976

1976 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Kabhi Kabhie, we see Amit and Pooja engaging in love with each other. However, their parents are against their love relationship. Hence, they decide to marry as per their parents' wishes. But things take a turn when they meet again after many years. Kabhi Kabhie is one of the most famous movies with a gripping storyline.

5. Amar Akbar Anthony

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Amitabh Bachchan, Vinod Khanna, Parveen Babi, Shabana Azmi Director: Manmohan Desai

Manmohan Desai IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Musical

Comedy, Musical Release year: 1977

1977 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Amar Akbar Anthony, three brothers are being raised in different religious households. They reunite after many years in a chance encounter. They set out to take revenge on those responsible for separating them.

6. Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor , Sharib Hashmi, Neetu Singh , Sarika, Lucy Phelps, Kumud Pant

Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Anupam Kher, , Sharib Hashmi, , Sarika, Lucy Phelps, Kumud Pant Director: Yash Chopra

Yash Chopra IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Release year: 2012

2012 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Samar falls in love with Meera while in London, but after she rejects him, he moves back to India to work as a bomb disposal specialist. Journalist Akira, who falls in love with him, decides to bring the couple together.

7. Besharam

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor , Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neha Atri, Manoj Bakshi, Ciara A. Lyons

, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Himani Shivpuri, Jaaved Jaaferi, Neha Atri, Manoj Bakshi, Ciara A. Lyons Director: Abhinav Kashyap

Abhinav Kashyap IMDB Rating: 3.5/10

3.5/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance

Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year : 2013

: 2013 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Besharam follows the story of Babli (played by Ranbir Kapoor), a street-smart car mechanic who steals cars to support his orphanage. He crosses paths with a tough cop couple (played by Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh) and becomes involved in a series of comical and action-packed adventures. The film explores themes of love, family, and redemption, with a blend of humor and drama.

8. Do Dooni Chaar

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Supriya Shukla, Natasha Rastogi, Akhilendra Mishra, Aditi Vasudev, Archit Krishna, Govind Pandey

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Supriya Shukla, Natasha Rastogi, Akhilendra Mishra, Aditi Vasudev, Archit Krishna, Govind Pandey Director: Habib Faisal

Habib Faisal IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Comedy, Crime, Drama Release year: 2010

2010 Where to watch: Netflix

In Do Dooni Chaar, the Duggals represent a quintessential middle-class Delhi household with two children. Despite their modest means, the Duggals manage to navigate life with a healthy dose of humor. However, their routine takes an unexpected turn when Santosh's sister, who resides 50 miles away, extends an invitation to her wedding. The only condition is that the family, who possesses only a scooter, must arrive in a car. This sets in motion a chain of misadventures, escapades, and alluring opportunities that upends their lives.

9. Love Aaj Kal

Cast: Deepika Padukone , Saif Ali Khan , Rishi Kapoor, Vir Das, Neetu Singh

, , Rishi Kapoor, Vir Das, Neetu Singh Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2009

2009 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Love Aaj Kal is a story that explores the complex and ever-evolving nature of love and relationships. The plot centers around two characters named Veer, played by Kartik Aaryan, and Zoe, played by Sara Ali Khan, who meet each other one night at a nightclub in Delhi.

10. Rafoo Chakkar

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Asrani, Paintal, Rajendra Nath, Madan Puri

Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Asrani, Paintal, Rajendra Nath, Madan Puri Director: Narendra Bedi

Narendra Bedi IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Action

Comedy, Action Release year: 1975

1975 Where to watch: YouTube

In Rafoo Chakkar, Dev and Salim inadvertently witness a murder and flee the scene with the criminals in pursuit. To save themselves, they disguise themselves as women and befriend an all-female band on a train.

The above-mentioned list has some of the best Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh movies that always feel like a warm hug.

