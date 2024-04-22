10 Agneepath dialogues that make Amitabh Bachchan starrer cult classic

The ‘Angry Man Of Bollywood’ megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath was released in 1990. The film also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Danny Denzongpa, Neelam Kothari, and Tinnu Anand among others. The gripping tale consisting of hard-hitting performances and an intriguing storyline became all the more memorable following Agneepath dialogues that are cherished by the cinephiles across generations.

Amongst several delightful iconic performances, hands down, Big B’s portrayal of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan in Mukul S. Anand’s directorial enjoys a cult status. The film revolves around a young boy who wants to defeat Kancha (Danny Denzongpa) who killed his father years back. The tale of vengeance remains in the hearts of moviegoers following the hard-hitting Agneepath movie dialogue, which makes it all the more special.

10 Agneepath dialogues that make the film a worth-watch

1. “Vijay Deenanath Chauhan Poora naam, Baap Ka naam Deenanath Chauhan”

Starting off the list with Agneepath famous dialogue that has become an identity of the film. It is the scene that holds the entire drama and intensity of the film. In the film, Amitabh Bachchan’s character introduces himself in a gritty manner to Kancha by telling, “Vijay Deenanath Chauhan Poora naam, Baap Ka naam Deenanath Chauhan, Umar Chattis saal Nau mahina 8 din aur ye solwan ghanta chaalu hai hayee…” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

2. “Is duniya mein tarakki karne ke liye ... na bolna bahut zaroori hai”

This Agneepath dialogue status on one’s phone would rather work as an affirmation. Guess most of us don’t know the art of saying a no and Vijay’s this dialogue, “Is duniya mein tarakki karne ke liye ... na bolna bahut zaroori hai” and we ask where the lie is?

3. “Insaan bhi pehle janwar tha ... sadiyan lagi usse janwar se insaan banne mein ... lekin tujhe insaan se janwar banne mein zara bhi waqt nahi laga”

The Amitabh Bachchan starrer Agneepath 1990 dialogues captured the essence of the film in its core form. The dialogue, “Insaan bhi pehle janwar tha ... sadiyan lagi usse janwar se insaan banne mein ... lekin tujhe insaan se janwar banne mein zara bhi waqt nahi laga,” was narrated by legendary actress Rohini Hattangadi who played the role of Big B’s mother in the film.

4. “Ye duniya bahut bigdi hui hai gaitonde sahab, yahan jo sudhar gaya, wo gaya, Upar”

This Agneepath famous dialogue not only spills facts but also makes us wonder where the lie is. The character of Vijay Deenanath Chauhan wasn’t entirely negative. It was the circumstances and situations that made him what he was. His defense in front of Commissioner M. S. Gaitonde, played by Vikram Gokhale is a proof as he said, “Ye duniya bahut bigdi hui hai gaitonde sahab, yahan jo sudhar gaya, wo gaya, Upar.”

5. “Galat cheez banaya telephone, udhar se aadmi sochta kuch hai, bolta kuch hai, karta kuch hai….jaise tum”

This Agneepath dialogue is too good to be true and funny. It may come across as a light-hearted statement yet Big B exuded his timeless charm of Angry Man of Bollywood as he confronted the predators who were manipulating him. Could there be any more savage statement than this as he said, “Galat cheez banaya telephone, udhar se aadmi sochta kuch hai, bolta kuch hai, karta kuch hai….jaise tum”

6. “Kehne ko to yeh sheher hai, sirf kehne ko, par idhar jungle ka kanoon chalta hai maaloom…”

Another Agneepath famous dialogue that lives in the hearts of cine-goers is by Big B. In the film, it is a poignant scene filmed on a megastar as he comes face to face with the police inspector. He makes him realize the irony on the societal level with the most dramatic dialogue as he says, “Kehne ko to yeh sheher hai, sirf kehne ko, par idhar jungle ka kanoon chalta hai maaloom…”

Advertisement

7. “Dushman se agar fayda ho ... toh usko apna dost banalo”

If you remember watching the film, you ought to know that the scene was filmed on Danny Denzongpa and Bachchan. This Agneepath movie dialogue again captures the Shahenshah of Bollywood in the authentic self of the character. While Danny’s Kancha was yet infuriated over the tension going on in the film, Vijay suggests, “Dushman se agar fayda ho ... toh usko apna dost banalo.”

8. “Sirf tere haath hi nahi ... tera shareer, teri aatma, sab maile ho chuke hain”

Next one on the list is the Agneepath dialogue status that the film has achieved, totally justifies. A heart-warming reunion in the film of the Chauhan family makes it all the more wholesome watch. While Vijay’s mother had prepared everything as per her son’s choice, despite the fact, that she expresses disappointment over the path her son had chosen. The intensity of drama in the scene can be ascertained from the dialogue that Rohini in the mother’s character says, “Sirf tere haath hi nahi ... tera shareer, teri aatma, sab maile ho chuke hain”

9. “Maine tumhe maa ke kadmo ke neeche swarg dhoondne ka paath padaya, aur tum tawaif ke kadmo ke neeche nark dhoondne chale aaye ho”

This Agneepath dialogue was narrated by Alok Nath. In the film, he was seen essaying the role of Master Deenanath. Despite a short stint, he was able to establish his strong character with one of the most hard-hitting dialogues that go like, “Maine tumhe maa ke kadmo ke neeche swarg dhoondne ka paath padaya, aur tum tawaif ke kadmo ke neeche nark dhoondne chale aaye ho”

10. “Tum apni maut ki taraf chal nahi ... balki daud rahe ho”

Vijay Gokhale’s Agneepath famous dialogue as a no-nonsense but compassionate cop M S Gaitonde has to make it to the list. While witnessing Vijay turning into a revengeful gangster, he warns him without mincing his words and tells him, “tum apni maut ki taraf chal nahi balki daud rahe ho.”

The above-mentioned Agneepath dialogues are proof of why the film is a celebrated classic. It was the popularity of the original film that inspired makers to remake it, reprising iconic dialogues also.

Advertisement

The remake was also well-received by the audiences that starred Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Rishi Kapoor in key roles. A testament to powerful performances, both films are worth watching.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 13 Amrish Puri dialogues that contributed to his iconic stardom